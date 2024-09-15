One Of The United Kingdom's Best Shopping Destinations Is This Luxurious Open-Air Mall

London is famed for its array of shopping destinations found across the city. Think Covent Garden and department stores like Harrods. However, if you want to avoid the chaos of London, visit its beautiful English rival, Liverpool, for a shopping trip. The city, which has London vibes at a lower price, is located in northwestern England and is home to Liverpool ONE. According to its website, this magnificent outdoor shopping center sees millions of visitors annually, and it's not hard to see why.

Not only is it an architectural marvel, but at 42 acres, Liverpool ONE encompasses several streets and features a ground, upper, and terrace level. In addition, it's minutes away from the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and The Beatles Story, ranked as some of the best things to do in the city by Tripadvisor. And of course, there's the plethora of luxury shops at visitors' disposal. This includes AllSaints, BOSS, TAG Heuer, and Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols, which offers a selection of beauty treatments and features a bar serving cocktails and more.

Other noteworthy retailers at Liverpool ONE include M&S, a famed department store based in the U.K., Zara, and Waterstones, a book store not unlike Barnes & Noble. Given that this is Liverpool, it might not be surprising to learn that there is also a Liverpool FC Store. "I visit here regularly and it's without a doubt one of the best shopping areas in the North of England," states a Tripadvisor review. In addition to world class shopping, there's more to be experienced at Liverpool ONE.

