One Of The United Kingdom's Best Shopping Destinations Is This Luxurious Open-Air Mall
London is famed for its array of shopping destinations found across the city. Think Covent Garden and department stores like Harrods. However, if you want to avoid the chaos of London, visit its beautiful English rival, Liverpool, for a shopping trip. The city, which has London vibes at a lower price, is located in northwestern England and is home to Liverpool ONE. According to its website, this magnificent outdoor shopping center sees millions of visitors annually, and it's not hard to see why.
Not only is it an architectural marvel, but at 42 acres, Liverpool ONE encompasses several streets and features a ground, upper, and terrace level. In addition, it's minutes away from the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and The Beatles Story, ranked as some of the best things to do in the city by Tripadvisor. And of course, there's the plethora of luxury shops at visitors' disposal. This includes AllSaints, BOSS, TAG Heuer, and Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols, which offers a selection of beauty treatments and features a bar serving cocktails and more.
Other noteworthy retailers at Liverpool ONE include M&S, a famed department store based in the U.K., Zara, and Waterstones, a book store not unlike Barnes & Noble. Given that this is Liverpool, it might not be surprising to learn that there is also a Liverpool FC Store. "I visit here regularly and it's without a doubt one of the best shopping areas in the North of England," states a Tripadvisor review. In addition to world class shopping, there's more to be experienced at Liverpool ONE.
Eateries and fun at Liverpool ONE
#ukrestaurant #foodtiktok #UKeats #thebotanist #foodielife #restaurantmenu #UKfoodie #ukplacetoeat♬ original sound - The Botanist UK
As every fantastic shopping center should, Liverpool ONE has diverse food offerings. If you're visiting the U.K., you must try Greggs. The acclaimed chain is ideal for a light bite or snack, and is known for its sausage roll and other baked goods. Liverpool ONE has not one but two Greggs locations. Another popular U.K.-based eatery that is available is Wagamama, which serves ramen, rice bowls, and more. Or, dine at Nando's, a casual eatery and U.K. staple specializing in peri-peri chicken. Note that Liverpool ONE also features American classics like Five Guys and TGI Fridays.
Looking to have a drink after all that shopping? Head to The Botanist (seen in the TikTok above). In addition to libations, they also have an electric food menu with everything from hanging kebabs to Korean fried chicken and fish and chips. If you visit on Sunday, The Botanist offers a Sunday roast. As for what else there is to do at Liverpool ONE, visitors will find several unique attractions like Upside Down House, an optical illusion that provides the perfect photo op for social media.
For thrill-seekers, there's Escape Live, with Jack the Ripper and Peaky Blinders escape rooms. Want to catch a movie? Head to ODEON IMAX cinema. However, one of Liverpool ONE's defining features is Chavasse Park, located on the terrace level. Yes, that's right, the shopping center has an area full of flora and fauna for guests to enjoy if they need a quick respite from their adventurous day out at Liverpool ONE.
Know before you go to Liverpool ONE
Liverpool ONE is open daily, but as its website points out, not all of the shopping center's stores and eateries have the same hours. If you have a rental, there are three paid parking lots available. However, Liverpool ONE is also easily accessible by other means of transportation. For instance, if you're visiting from London, you can take a train from London Kings Cross station to Liverpool Lime Street station. The ride takes less than four hours, and Liverpool Lime Street station is only minutes from Liverpool ONE.
If you plan on staying a few days in the city, make sure you don't make a reservation at the unsuspecting hotel that holds the unfavorable title of worst in the United Kingdom. There are a few lodging options found at Liverpool ONE. These include the School Lane Hotel (offering modern minimalistic rooms) and Cove, which provides airy apartment accommodations. That said, there are other things to keep in mind for your time at Liverpool ONE
Bathrooms are of course available, but visitors must pay a small fee to use them. However, accessible bathrooms are complimentary. If you need help navigating the city or Liverpool ONE, there is a tourist information centre onsite. Note that is also where visitors will find the bathrooms. If you're looking for even more things to do at Liverpool ONE, ask for a heritage trail map at the information centre. The trail features different stops around the shopping center and is one way to learn about Liverpool's past.