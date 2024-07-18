5 Cities Around The Globe With London Vibes At A Lower Price
For many travelers, London, England is a dream destination. It's home to significant attractions and sites like the British Museum and Westminster Abbey — you could spend days exploring and barely touch the surface of all the city has to offer. That is to say that there is truly something for everyone, including art lovers, history buffs, foodies, and beyond. In addition, you can effortlessly travel to Paris from London for one of the best border-busting day trips in all of Europe. However, all of this will unfortunately come with a large price tag.
To put it simply, London is not cheap. In fact, it's considered one of the most expensive cities for tourists. According to a study conducted by Statista, the average cost of an Airbnb was priced at over $230 a night in 2023. Although public transportation is seen as an affordable alternative to ride share apps or taxis, London is known for its pricey Tube and bus fees, the latter of which features surge pricing.
On top of steep prices, visitors will find that the city is bursting with fellow tourists. Plus, London's Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in Europe. If a trip to London isn't in your budget, there are other cities, near and far, that can provide a similar experience. Of course, these will not be identical to London, but they will be good for your wallet.
Liverpool, England
So long, London! Only a two-hour train ride away is Liverpool. The coastal city is perhaps best known for being the hometown of The Beatles and for its soccer team, Liverpool FC. However, Liverpool has made a name for itself as a destination dupe for London. Like London, Liverpool is a cultural hub with a wide variety of museums for visitors to enjoy. Forget The British Museum and the Natural History Museum, Liverpool has the World Museum, which features exhibits on Ancient Egypt, a planetarium, an aquarium, and much more.
If viewing art at the Tate Modern is on your bucket list, don't fret — there's a Tate Liverpool. To top it off, admission to the World Museum and Tate Liverpool is free. There is also no fee to visit several other of Liverpool's attractions, such as the Walker Art Gallery and the International Slavery Museum. While you might not be able to walk across Abbey Road in Liverpool, you can visit The Beatles Story for an immersive experience.
"What a fun time. Beatle memorabilia galore plus more information on the Fab 4. Take your time to soak in amazing pieces of history. There is so much to see and absorb," states a Tripadvisor review. Having said all that, the cost of living in Liverpool is considerably cheaper than London. At the time of this writing, you can find entire apartments on Airbnb for under $600 for a five-night stay. The same can't be said about London.
Portland, Oregon
If you are unable to travel internationally and you live in the U.S., consider Portland, Oregon. Located in the Pacific Northwest, this destination is particularly ideal for those who desire a rainy yet cozy London day. London is renowned for its love of tea and its many bookstores, found throughout the city such as Waterstones or Word on the Water. Although they are worlds apart, so is Portland. Yes, the trendy city is better known for its amazing coffee but tea is also a hot commodity.
If you want to have a London-esque day in Portland, grab a cuppa from Portal Tea Company at their Sellwood location, housed in an antique train caboose. Then, find your next read at Portland's famed Powell's City of Books downtown. A short walk away is the Portland Museum of Art. It houses works by Claude Monet and other European artists, and free admission is offered on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. For dinner, head to The Moon & Sixpence. The pub, which is owned by a Brit, serves dishes like cottage pie, fish and chips, and more.
Unlike London, Portland is known for being an affordable travel destination. There is no sales tax in Oregon. In addition, public transportation is widely available in Portland, and at the time of this writing, a day pass is under $6. As for accommodations, you can book a budget-friendly stay at NW Portland Hostel. Shared dorms and private rooms are available. Airbnb also has great affordable options.
Tokyo, Japan
Although London is thousands of miles away from Tokyo, Japan, these two international destinations have more in common than you would think. That said, if London's vibrant nightlife is what draws you to the city, you'll love Tokyo. Visitors will discover flashy nightclubs and quirky bars like CÉ LA VI and Not Suspicious, amongst others. However, even if you don't like to party, Tokyo is the place for night owls. Many of its businesses are open 24 hours a day, including eateries like Ichiran Shibuya (ramen) and Sushizanmai Honten (sushi).
Like London, Tokyo seamlessly weaves nature into urbanity. London may have Hyde Park, but in Tokyo, there's Ueno Park. Not only is this a place where visitors can immerse themselves in the great outdoors, but it's also a cultural hub. The Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, the Tokyo National Museum and others are all located within Ueno Park. Likewise, there are many traditional Japanese gardens in Tokyo like Rikugien Garden. Here, visitors can enjoy a cup of Matcha among vibrant greenery. Black tea may be king in the U.K., but in Japan, green tea reigns supreme.
In 2024, Japan made headlines regarding the depreciation of the Yen. This has contributed to an increase in tourism. Consequently, you can expect to spend much less than you would for a vacation in London. Case in point: at the time of this writing, you can find several five-night stays in Tokyo on Airbnb for under $500.
London, Ontario
Did you know that London, England is not the only city in the world that shares this name? There is, in fact, a London in Ontario, Canada. Established by a general in the British army, the Canadian London mirrors its European counterpart in more ways than one. Like London, England, London, Ontario has a Victoria Park, which is known to host an array of events and festivals in the city. In London, England, there's Covent Garden, an upscale shopping district. Similarly, London, Ontario has a Covent Garden Market, featuring food vendors and eateries.
While the U.K. has the River Thames, London, Ontario is situated on the Thames River. Those who want to enjoy scenic water views can take a stroll at Springbank Park. Of course, there are also attractions that are unique to the city. For example, there's Storybook Gardens, a quaint theme park that kids will love. It features classic carnival rides, a splash pad, and more. Then there's Museum London, a free institution that displays local art and hosts exhibits focused on London's history. For those interested in the latter subject, Fanshawe Pioneer Village houses historical buildings and is a must-visit.
Perhaps the biggest difference between London, England and London, Ontario is pricing. London, Ontario is significantly cheaper. You can find accommodations for under $200 a night and many activities charge a low-cost admission fee or none at all.
Budapest, Hungary
London and luxury go hand in hand. There are endless opulent department stores and five-star hotels charging hundreds of dollars per night. If an economical international destination with a lavish vibe is what you seek, look no further than Budapest, Hungary in Central Europe. It's widely recognized for its affordability. For instance, at the time of this writing, visitors can stay at upscale hotels like Hotel Clark Budapest and Hotel Oktogon Haggenmacher for under $200 per night. A spa day at the renowned Szechenyi Baths can cost under $40.
You can also dine with very little money. At top-rated eateries like Frici Papa Kifozdeje, a meal is less than $20. And, geographically speaking, London and Budapest have several similarities. Both are located on a river; London the Thames and Budapest, the Danube. As such, bridges are a focal point in these two cities. London, of course, is home to the London Bridge and Budapest the Széchenyi Chain Bridge. As for attractions in Budapest, visitors will find that the city is as culturally abundant as London.
They can tour Buda Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 1300s that features an underground cave system. The Hungarian National Gallery, an art museum, can also be found within Buda Castle. For foodies, there's Great Market Hall Budapest, which is comparable to London's Borough Market. This is all to say that while London is magnificent, there are other, cheaper destinations that are just as worthy of your time and money.