A Little-Known Spot On Georgia's Coast Boasts Beaches, Natural Beauty, And Tasty Seafood
Darien, Georgia, the second-oldest city in the state, is a charming destination in the low-country for nature lovers, foodies, and history buffs. Located about 60 miles south of Savannah, Darien is an affordable alternative to the exclusive resorts on Georgia's Golden Isles and has an equally beautiful setting. The city was founded in the early 18th century by Scottish settlers and played an important role in early American history, especially during the Civil War, as a river port. Today, Darien is a hidden gem that boasts a spectacular natural landscape of intricate rivers and estuaries, wide-open vistas over the marshes, and nearby beaches with long sandy shorelines.
Darien's mild climate year-round (rarely sinking below the 40s, even in January) draws visitors who delight in the timeless treasures of this peaceful city. Just know that if you travel here during the middle of summer, Georgia temperatures can easily reach the 90s. In Darien, travelers can be as active or as relaxed as they choose, spending blissful days biking, fishing, and swimming or visiting Darien's well-preserved historic landmarks. The city's riverfront position and proximity to the ocean promise delectable seafood at beloved waterfront restaurants, and there is a host of hotels and inns in town that offer classic Southern hospitality.
Beaches and forts at Darien, Georgia
Georgia, perhaps unexpectedly, contains some of America's best beaches. Beach lovers should head to one of the nearby barrier islands to enjoy the sun and surf. One of America's most beautiful beaches is not far from Darien on Sapelo Island, which is only accessible by ferry or private boat. The unspoiled isle offers wide beaches lapped by the Atlantic Ocean as well as fascinating flora and fauna. Further north of Darien, up by Savannah, are the incredible beaches of Tybee Island, where you can kayak, swim, or cruise along the coast. For more adventures close by, active pursuits abound in surrounding Darien, like biking along marsh trails, boating, deep-sea fishing, paddling, and more.
A walking tour through Darien's quaint downtown reveals streets of historic homes and buildings lined with hanging Spanish moss. A must-visit for history buffs is Fort King George, the British Empire's fortification on the river that was once its southern outpost in the American colonies. Today, the reconstructed fort offers tours and historic reenactments that are family-friendly. The fort is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and costs about $8 admission for adults. Tripadvisor reviews, which have named the site the best activity in Darien for tourists, praise the interactivity and attention to history at Fort King George. This Georgia landmark brings the United States' colonial era to life.
Where to stay and eat in Darien
Darien offers a wide range of accommodations, from boutique inns to budget-friendly chain hotels. Awarded Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for 2024, Oaks on the River is an elegant and modern resort situated right on the downtown riverfront. The refined property is home to 52 luxe rooms and suites, as well as a restaurant, wine cellar, and bar. Guests can also be pampered at the hotel's spa or relax by the outdoor swimming pool overlooking the river. Rooms start around $150 per night.
A short stroll from Oaks on the River is one of Darien's best seafood restaurants: Skipper's Fish Camp. Here you can indulge in the local cuisine, including delicacies like wild Georgia shrimp, steamed oysters, crispy flounder, and even gator tail, while admiring the sunset over the river. Another classic Darien establishment is B&J's Steak and Seafood, which hosts a bountiful seafood dinner buffet every Friday and Saturday night. Together, these restaurants are the top-rated Darien eateries on Tripadvisor.