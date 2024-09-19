A Little-Known Spot On Georgia's Coast Boasts Beaches, Natural Beauty, And Tasty Seafood

Darien, Georgia, the second-oldest city in the state, is a charming destination in the low-country for nature lovers, foodies, and history buffs. Located about 60 miles south of Savannah, Darien is an affordable alternative to the exclusive resorts on Georgia's Golden Isles and has an equally beautiful setting. The city was founded in the early 18th century by Scottish settlers and played an important role in early American history, especially during the Civil War, as a river port. Today, Darien is a hidden gem that boasts a spectacular natural landscape of intricate rivers and estuaries, wide-open vistas over the marshes, and nearby beaches with long sandy shorelines.

Darien's mild climate year-round (rarely sinking below the 40s, even in January) draws visitors who delight in the timeless treasures of this peaceful city. Just know that if you travel here during the middle of summer, Georgia temperatures can easily reach the 90s. In Darien, travelers can be as active or as relaxed as they choose, spending blissful days biking, fishing, and swimming or visiting Darien's well-preserved historic landmarks. The city's riverfront position and proximity to the ocean promise delectable seafood at beloved waterfront restaurants, and there is a host of hotels and inns in town that offer classic Southern hospitality.