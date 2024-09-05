The Best Ways To Score Free Access To Airport Lounges

When it comes to travel, nothing beats the sweet satisfaction of scoring something for free. Securing a free upgrade to a first-class cabin? Yes, please. Snagging all the fun freebies from the hotel lobby? Absolutely. Free rounds of margaritas on your cruise? Obviously. But some freebies, like getting into airport lounges, are a bit trickier to come by. Think of the lounges as the cool kid's table — exclusive and generally off-limits unless you tick all the right boxes. But don't worry, there are ways to slip in without shelling out a small fortune — or any money at all.

The easiest way to waltz into a lounge without paying out of pocket is to book a first-class or business-class ticket. Along with that cushy seat on the plane, you typically get lounge access — whether it's your airline's or one of its partners'. Another option is to flash your military ID. American Airlines' Admirals Club offers free access to U.S. military personnel in uniform traveling on American flights along with two guests. United Airlines is equally generous, granting free access to active-duty military members and their families, provided they're either in uniform or can show leave orders or R&R papers.

But if neither of these options applies to you, there's still hope. Here are some other ways you can get in on the lounge action at little to no cost.

