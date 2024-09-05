The Best Ways To Score Free Access To Airport Lounges
When it comes to travel, nothing beats the sweet satisfaction of scoring something for free. Securing a free upgrade to a first-class cabin? Yes, please. Snagging all the fun freebies from the hotel lobby? Absolutely. Free rounds of margaritas on your cruise? Obviously. But some freebies, like getting into airport lounges, are a bit trickier to come by. Think of the lounges as the cool kid's table — exclusive and generally off-limits unless you tick all the right boxes. But don't worry, there are ways to slip in without shelling out a small fortune — or any money at all.
The easiest way to waltz into a lounge without paying out of pocket is to book a first-class or business-class ticket. Along with that cushy seat on the plane, you typically get lounge access — whether it's your airline's or one of its partners'. Another option is to flash your military ID. American Airlines' Admirals Club offers free access to U.S. military personnel in uniform traveling on American flights along with two guests. United Airlines is equally generous, granting free access to active-duty military members and their families, provided they're either in uniform or can show leave orders or R&R papers.
But if neither of these options applies to you, there's still hope. Here are some other ways you can get in on the lounge action at little to no cost.
Take advantage of credit card perks
If you're looking to score free lounge access without jumping through tons of hoops, snagging a credit card that throws in the perk is a no-brainer. Along with other benefits, like free TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, these cards lure you in with the promise of swanky airport lounges. The caveat, however, is that they often come with annual fees that may make your wallet wince. Take the Platinum Card from American Express, for instance. While it gets you into 1,200 lounges, including Delta Sky Clubs and Priority Pass spots, you'll be shelling out $695 a year for the privilege. Frequent flyers might argue that the fee pays for itself, but it still stings.
Before you go splashing out on that shiny new card, do yourself a favor and dig into the details because the deals aren't always as dreamy as they seem. As Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst, pointed out to NerdWallet, "The airlines aren't always as clear as they need to be in the marketing. They sell you this great image of what you can do, but are not great on the details until after you sign up." For example, the United Explorer Card may catch your eye with its modest $95 annual fee, but don't get too excited — your lounge access is limited to just two United Club passes a year. Plus, don't expect to be sipping champagne in the fanciest lounges, especially at smaller airports. "The hub airports will obviously have the largest and, frankly, the most appealing lounges," Harteveldt added. In short: Make sure you know exactly what you're signing up for, or you might find out the hard way — or the $500+ way.
Be loyal to your favorite airline
Sure, it takes some effort (and a decent chunk of cash), but if you're loyal to a single airline, you can land yourself some free lounge access. Airlines love to shower their most frequent flyers with perks like lounge access — as long as you've racked up enough miles to reach that elusive elite status. And once you're in the exclusive club, the perks don't stop at lounges; you might even snag freebies like complimentary checked bags, extra bag allowance, and priority boarding.
But here's the catch: you'll need to spend a lot of time in the air to join the elite ranks. Take the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, for instance. You need to hit MVP Gold — the "lowest" elite tier — to unlock free lounge access, which means clocking 40,000 miles at the minimum. Over at American Airlines, AAdvantage Platinum members get access to its Admirals Club oneworld partner lounges, but only after racking up a total of 75,000 Loyalty Points or more.
The silver lining? Many airlines offer co-branded credit cards that let you earn points on everything from your morning coffee to a brand-new carry-on suitcase, helping you fast-track your way to elite status in the process. If you've got your sights set on lounge access, you have to put in the work and keep flying (and swiping).
Use your existing miles or points
If you're not keen on committing to a credit card with a sky-high annual fee or don't fancy flying or spending enough to reach elite status with an airline, there's still a way to access those lounges: redeeming your miles or points. Some airlines let you swap your hard-earned miles for day passes or even lounge memberships.
For starters, American Airlines offers one-day passes to its Admirals Club lounges for 7,900 AAdvantage miles, saving you the $79 fee. Delta gives you the option to purchase a one-year membership to Delta Sky Club for 69,500 miles instead of $695, which even includes two guest passes per visit. United Airlines has a similar deal, with the cheapest United Club membership setting you back 85,000 miles (or $650), again with the two-guest perk.
But before you start cashing in those hard-earned miles, keep in mind that not everyone thinks it's worth it. Some travelers recommend saving those miles for free flights instead. "Keep in mind many lounges aren't all that great. They're overcrowded. The food is just average and scarce. There's nowhere to sit. And a lot of airport terminals that you find yourself in don't have lounges," one user on Reddit wrote, with another saying, "Lounges are over-rated and over full these days , you're better off saving your money for a couple of beers at the terminal bars."
Look into a Priority Pass membership
Now, this option isn't exactly "free," but it sure gives you that feeling of strolling into a lounge without forking over cash every single time. To the uninitiated, Priority Pass is a membership program that nets you access to over 1,600 airport lounges worldwide, plus a few other perks, including but not limited to co-working space access, discounted car rentals, and fitness app memberships.
While some credit cards include Priority Pass memberships as a perk, you can also buy a membership directly if you're not looking to tie yourself to a specific card. The Standard Plan costs $99 a year, but each visit will set you back $35, and guests are another $35 each. The Standard Plus Plan goes for $329, with 10 free visits included, but after that, it's $35 per visit. Then there's the Prestige Plan, where you can finally feel like your lounge access is "free" every time. It's $469 a year, and all your visits to any of its lounges are included, though guests still cost $35 a pop.
But is it worth it? That depends on where you're jetting off to. According to Priority Pass members on Reddit, it's better used abroad than stateside. If you're a frequent flyer overseas, it might be worth a shot. "Asian lounges are amazing. Bangkok had the best lounges I've ever seen. Several choices for Priority Pass members with full complimentary hot and cold food, shower rooms, anything you want to drink complimentary," one user raved. "Domestic (USA) lounges are the worst." Another pointed out, "I've used it a couple times in domestic airports, but the best use is for international airports. It's like the difference between an upscale hotel and a motel lmao."
Tag along with someone who has lounge access
If you're out of options, why not piggyback off someone else's lounge access? One of the perks for those lucky enough to have lounge access is the ability to bring a guest — sometimes for free, sometimes for a fee. If you're traveling with a friend or family member who has lounge privileges, it's worth asking if they can sneak you in as their plus one.
For example, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can bring an unlimited number of guests to Priority Pass lounges and up to two companions to Capital One airport lounges. American Airlines Admirals Club members, on the other hand, can bring their immediate family or up to two guests along for the ride. But if you're part of a bigger group, be prepared to shell out some cash — most lounges charge a fee for extra guests, unless you're under 2 years old, in which case, congratulations, you can usually get in for free. The fees aren't uniform, either. At Chase Sapphire Lounges, they require a $27 payment for every guest beyond the first two, while American Express Centurion Lounges demand a $50 charge per adult guest — unless you've spent $75,000 or more using your card in a year. So if you're hoping to be someone's plus one, be prepared to fork over some cash — or find a very generous travel buddy.