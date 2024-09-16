One Of America's Oldest Zoos Is An Under-The-Radar Gem In A Scenic New York Hot Spot

From the world-famous San Diego Zoo in California to the sprawling Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, there are a plethora of large-scale animal parks across the United States. On the east coast, the Bronx Zoo in New York is considered one of the largest in the country, spanning 265 acres and hosting over 10,000 different species. Undoubtedly a major New York attraction, the location draws in over 2 million guests a year. But because of its popularity, you might not realize the Big Apple is home to another historic animal park that's considered one of the most underrated little zoos in the U.S: The Central Park Zoo.

Along with the Philadelphia Zoo, which opened in 1874, the Central Park Zoo is one of the oldest animal parks in America. Interestingly, the famous park never intended to have a zoo at all. The whole affair began by accident in the mid 1860s when New York residents began using the newly-constructed park as a dumping ground for unwanted pets. Soon after, the park acquired an assortment of animals, including black bears, white swans, ducks, and monkeys. With a growing collection of critters, the city constructed several buildings and designated a section of the park as the Central Park Menagerie in 1864.After multiple transformations over the years, it officially became the Central Park Zoo in 1934.

Though it resides in the most filmed location in the world, the 7-acre Central Park Zoo doesn't get a lot of love when it comes to listing the nation's best zoos. However, its rich historical background, diverse range of species, and scenic urban setting make it a gem that is well worth a visit when you're in the Big Apple.