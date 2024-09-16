One Of America's Oldest Zoos Is An Under-The-Radar Gem In A Scenic New York Hot Spot
From the world-famous San Diego Zoo in California to the sprawling Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, there are a plethora of large-scale animal parks across the United States. On the east coast, the Bronx Zoo in New York is considered one of the largest in the country, spanning 265 acres and hosting over 10,000 different species. Undoubtedly a major New York attraction, the location draws in over 2 million guests a year. But because of its popularity, you might not realize the Big Apple is home to another historic animal park that's considered one of the most underrated little zoos in the U.S: The Central Park Zoo.
Along with the Philadelphia Zoo, which opened in 1874, the Central Park Zoo is one of the oldest animal parks in America. Interestingly, the famous park never intended to have a zoo at all. The whole affair began by accident in the mid 1860s when New York residents began using the newly-constructed park as a dumping ground for unwanted pets. Soon after, the park acquired an assortment of animals, including black bears, white swans, ducks, and monkeys. With a growing collection of critters, the city constructed several buildings and designated a section of the park as the Central Park Menagerie in 1864.After multiple transformations over the years, it officially became the Central Park Zoo in 1934.
Though it resides in the most filmed location in the world, the 7-acre Central Park Zoo doesn't get a lot of love when it comes to listing the nation's best zoos. However, its rich historical background, diverse range of species, and scenic urban setting make it a gem that is well worth a visit when you're in the Big Apple.
Visit a wildlife oasis in the center of the city
Surrounded by skyscrapers and city sounds, you wouldn't think that the center of bustling Manhattan would be a place to connect with wildlife. However, you might forget you're in the city altogether. One TripAdvisor visitor hailed the zoo as a "quiet oasis of calm amidst the madness of the Upper Eastside."
Nestled in the southeast corner of the famed urban green space, you'll find a small, but diverse range of species well worth a visit during a vacation in the Big Apple. To make planning a visit easy, the zoo is split into five main areas — the tropic zone, temperate territory, polar circle, central garden, and Tisch Children's Zoo — based on the animal's habitat. Among the eclectic exhibits, you'll see penguins, grizzly bears, lemurs, and snow leopards. Added to the park in 1961, the Tisch Children's Zoo section of the park features goats, sheep, and other docile creatures for young visitors to interact with. Another big draw is the red panda exhibit located in the Temperate Territory section, which hosts one of the world's most endangered species. For several decades, the park was also home to two polar bears named "Ida" and "Gus," until their deaths in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
But by far, the focal point of the zoo is the sea lion pool, Captivating crowds with their water acrobatics, the California sea lions know how to put on a show. If you want to see them do a trick for some fish, check their feeding schedule online before you go to catch the daily shows.
Activities beyond the exhibits
The nice part about the Central Park Zoo is that it's an easy activity to fit into a packed New York vacation itinerary. On TripAdvisor, several visitors have noted that a stroll around the peaceful grounds only takes about an hour. However, if you have small children you're looking to entertain, or long for a more interactive experience, the park offers even more to do. Young visitors, for instance, can participate in "zoo quests," such as scavenger hunts and other educational activities.
In addition to visiting the animals, you can step into the zoo's 4-D Theater ,which was officially unveiled in 2011. Included in the price of admission, the family-friendly attraction offers an immersive sensory experience that transports attendees into the world of several rotating, educational films. Though the program duration is just around 15 minutes long, expect to feel the sensation of wind and mist during your viewing.
If you're ready to plan your visit to Central Park's wildlife wonderland, you're in luck as the zoo is open every day of the year, including holidays. Hours vary slightly depending on the day and season, so check the website before you go. It's also one of the budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City. You can purchase tickets in advance at $19.95 for adults, while children 12 and under can visit for free.