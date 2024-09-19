This Pacific Northwest Gem Is A Quiet, Underrated Beach Town Full Of Charm And Art
When imagining quiet beach towns for a quick getaway, you may be picturing white sand, palm trees, and warm, tropical breezes. While you can find some spectacular beaches in states like Florida, there are many quaint beach towns in other parts of the country, too (like the Midwest, for example).
However, what if there was a small beach town on the northwest corner of the U.S. map, next to the Canadian border? What if this town had its own semi-enclosed bay that allowed you to enjoy calm waters and spectacular views of nature? If all that sounds appealing, Blaine, Washington may be the best choice for your next beach vacation.
While you may not be sipping on Mai Tais as you bask in the shadow of a massive resort building, Blaine has plenty of activities and amenities to offer the discerning traveler. Just be aware that you might have to dress warmly for the beach, so the bikini and flip-flops may be better off left at home.
What makes Blaine, Washington so special?
With a population of only around 5,000, Blaine may not seem like much on the map. It's somewhat close to Seattle, Washington (just under a two-hour drive), and it's right next to Canada. Yet, if you take a closer look, Blaine reveals a marvelous town steeped in history, tradition, and natural beauty. Many of the parks in the city also feature local artwork and sculptures that capture the spirit of the region.
One of several nicknames bestowed upon Blaine is the "Gateway to the Pacific Northwest." However, this name is both literal and figurative. Yes, Blaine is the first stop if you're coming into the U.S. from Canada, but there's also an archway crossing both nations. The Peace Arch was constructed and dedicated in 1921, and it represents the longest undefended border in the world. The idea behind it was to commemorate the ending of the War of 1812, with one foot planted in Surrey, Canada, and the other in Blaine.
Another notable aspect of Blaine is Semiahmoo Park. The park juts out into the water, forming a natural barrier that almost turns the bay into a lake. At the tip of the park sits a resort, a fishing pier, and several restaurants. As you peer over the water, you can even catch a glimpse of Canada.
What to do when visiting this underrated Pacific Northwest gem
Once you're in Blaine, you'll be captivated by its raw beauty and quiet atmosphere. There aren't throngs of tourists staking spots on the beach, and there are no lines to get a close-up view of the Peace Arch. Instead, you can take your vacation as slow as you like and do things on your schedule.
But what exactly is there to do in the Gateway to the Pacific Northwest? When you're in Blaine proper, the best attractions include Semiahmoo Park, which features the Plover Ferry, the oldest foot passenger ferry in Washington, which operates from Memorial Day to Labor Day. If you're hungry, you can get lunch at Alaska Wild Fish & Chips Co or get some pub food at Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill. However, if it's beer you're after, you should make a trek to Downtime Taps in Ferndale (about a 15-minute drive). Downtime has over 20 taps that you can pour yourself, making it the ultimate pub experience.
Strolling the beach at Blaine is also a favorite pastime of locals and visitors alike. Much of the sand is covered in rocks and shells, so make sure to wear the right shoes. Also, while you may be tempted to take a few "souvenir" shells home, doing so could actually harm the local ecosystem. It's also worth noting that, according to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, clams, oysters, and mussels harvested from the area are not currently safe for human consumption, so it's best to enjoy these shellfishes at a restaurant.