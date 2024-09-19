This Pacific Northwest Gem Is A Quiet, Underrated Beach Town Full Of Charm And Art

When imagining quiet beach towns for a quick getaway, you may be picturing white sand, palm trees, and warm, tropical breezes. While you can find some spectacular beaches in states like Florida, there are many quaint beach towns in other parts of the country, too (like the Midwest, for example).

However, what if there was a small beach town on the northwest corner of the U.S. map, next to the Canadian border? What if this town had its own semi-enclosed bay that allowed you to enjoy calm waters and spectacular views of nature? If all that sounds appealing, Blaine, Washington may be the best choice for your next beach vacation.

While you may not be sipping on Mai Tais as you bask in the shadow of a massive resort building, Blaine has plenty of activities and amenities to offer the discerning traveler. Just be aware that you might have to dress warmly for the beach, so the bikini and flip-flops may be better off left at home.