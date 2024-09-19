This Popular Vacation Destination In Egypt Is More Dangerous Than You May Realize

Is exploring Egypt on your bucket list? With its rich history, fascinating archeological sites, and vibrant culture, we can't blame you. It's a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience that has people visiting ancient pyramids, bustling city markets, and stunning beaches. However, there's one popular destination in Egypt that is far more dangerous than many tourists realize.

The location in question? Cairo. As the country's capital and largest city, Cairo is where you'll likely fly into. It's a busy metropolis that spans 83 square miles with over 22 million residents. And truthfully, it's a must-see destination in Egypt. It's where most people base themselves to visit the iconic Giza Pyramid Complex. Plus, the city itself boasts renowned sites like the Egyptian Museum, the Citadel, ancient churches and mosques, and a 14th-century bazaar. However, with all the excitement and energy of Cairo, tourists easily overlook its dangers.

For female travelers, cultural differences can make them targets of harassment. Even just the lingering stares can make women feel uncomfortable, especially when traveling solo. Meanwhile, political instability has led to unpredictable protests and unrest, and the country has also experienced terrorist attacks, adding to an underlying fear. However, the biggest threat of all is likely the traffic. The streets are packed with cars, and to say drivers are chaotic would be an understatement. In fact, we challenge you to count to three without hearing someone honk. Given all these safety concerns, it's natural to wonder if you should avoid Cairo altogether. Of course, if you're dreaming of visiting, you absolutely should — assuming you take certain precautions.

