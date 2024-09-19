This Popular Vacation Destination In Egypt Is More Dangerous Than You May Realize
Is exploring Egypt on your bucket list? With its rich history, fascinating archeological sites, and vibrant culture, we can't blame you. It's a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience that has people visiting ancient pyramids, bustling city markets, and stunning beaches. However, there's one popular destination in Egypt that is far more dangerous than many tourists realize.
The location in question? Cairo. As the country's capital and largest city, Cairo is where you'll likely fly into. It's a busy metropolis that spans 83 square miles with over 22 million residents. And truthfully, it's a must-see destination in Egypt. It's where most people base themselves to visit the iconic Giza Pyramid Complex. Plus, the city itself boasts renowned sites like the Egyptian Museum, the Citadel, ancient churches and mosques, and a 14th-century bazaar. However, with all the excitement and energy of Cairo, tourists easily overlook its dangers.
For female travelers, cultural differences can make them targets of harassment. Even just the lingering stares can make women feel uncomfortable, especially when traveling solo. Meanwhile, political instability has led to unpredictable protests and unrest, and the country has also experienced terrorist attacks, adding to an underlying fear. However, the biggest threat of all is likely the traffic. The streets are packed with cars, and to say drivers are chaotic would be an understatement. In fact, we challenge you to count to three without hearing someone honk. Given all these safety concerns, it's natural to wonder if you should avoid Cairo altogether. Of course, if you're dreaming of visiting, you absolutely should — assuming you take certain precautions.
How to stay safe when exploring Cairo
Staying safe starts with proper planning. Before booking your trip, check your government's travel advisory for up-to-date safety information. There may be some sites you'd be better off skipping, depending on the current political situation. You may also want to hire a local tour guide who covers transport. Not only will this save you the hassle of navigating Cairo's chaotic streets, but a guide can provide local insights to ensure your safety.
Once on the ground, exercise those street smarts. Be aware of your surroundings, especially in tourist hot zones, and avoid pickpocketers by keeping belongings close or using a money belt. When ordering taxis, stick to reputable companies, ask your hotel for recommendations, or use ridesharing apps. Travel with a buddy when possible and stick to well-lit areas after dark. And of course, you should definitely sample the local cuisine, but we'd exercise caution with street food and only drink bottled water.
When packing those bags, consider a country's dress code. To avoid unwanted attention, especially for women, dress like a local. Think loose-fitting clothing that covers your shoulders and knees — attire that also suits those scorching hot Cairo days. Lastly, don't forget to pack your sense of adventure and humility. You're visiting a new country and bound to experience novel things. Yes, there will be some road bumps, but with the right safety measures, you're destined for an incredible vacation.