Finland's Oldest City Is Often Called The Country's Own Paris For Its World-Class Art And Cuisine
You may not have ever been to Finland, but there are endless reasons why it should be on your radar. Are you angling to break a sweat in the iconic sauna culture? Witness the Northern Lights and curl up in a glass igloo for an overnight stay? Experience Christmas any time of the year in Santa's hometown? Or maybe you just want to feel what it's like to meander around the quaint nation that's been frequently dubbed the "the happiest country in the world."
Perhaps the most notable of Finland's cities is Helsinki, its charming capital. With only around 675,000 residents, it's a relatively small city when compared to neighboring Scandinavian capitals like Stockholm. However, there's another endearing Finnish city to set your sights on: Turku. Situated in the southwest region of the country and with a population of less than a third of Helsinki, Turku packs a punch.
Bisected by the Aura River, Finland's oldest city (and previous capital until 1812) is known for its bustling restaurant and art scene, contributing to its moniker as the "Paris of Finland." Plus, it's only a two-hour train ride from Helsinki. Turku is ideal for a visit in summer when sunlight reigns supreme for most of the day (up to 19 hours) and the weather is often temperate — the average high in July is 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoulder season trips can also be enjoyable, think late spring or early fall, but temperatures are often much crisper.
Turku has no shortage of museums
Turku is rich in cultural history — it was founded in the middle of the 13th century. Turku Castle, Finland's largest fortress, was built in 1280, while the Turku Cathedral was built shortly after in 1300. Another thing Turku is rich in? Museums. The city's museum landscape is vast.
For art lovers, there's the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum of Art (WAM) and the Turku Art Museum. The former leans heavily into modern (and even experimental) art exhibitions, while the latter often boasts a mix of classic and contemporary collections to peruse. Audiophiles can take a spin around the Sibelius Museum, named after Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, which features musical instrument exhibitions along with concerts. Since Turku is situated near the Baltic Sea and is known as the gateway to the Finnish Archipelago, it's no surprise the city has a museum dedicated to marine vessels — Forum Marinum Maritime Center— right on the river.
Before you go museum hopping, brush up on Rick Steves' tips for getting the most out of European museums. If you're planning on visiting a fair amount of museums (in Turku or other Finnish cities), you may want to purchase a museum card for €79 to gain year-long access to 370 museums across Finland.
A captivating dining scene
There are nine Michelin-star restaurants in Finland. Six are situated in the capital, while the small-but-mighty Turku boasts one. Kaskis offers a highly seasonal, seven-course tasting menu for €129, which can be paired with wine or non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to sourcing local ingredients, often by hand, Kaskis' founders have placed a major focus on sustainability. The restaurant upcycles old beer bottles into cups for the restaurant and even recycles biowaste, paper, metal, and oil. For an equally interesting experience, try Kaskis' sister restaurant, Kakolanruusu (the Rose of Kakola). The restaurant, which sits within the walls of an infamous former prison, features open fire cooking and various prix fixe, family-style menus. Kakola Brewing, a local brewery within the same complex, might be an ideal spot for a pre- or post-dinner pint.
For those seeking a more casual, budget-friendly European meal, look no further than Turku Market Hall. As Finland's second oldest market, which has been open since 1896, Turku Market Hall spans a full block. Provide ample time for deciding, as the market is home to several dine-in restaurants, like pizza and sushi spots. It also boasts bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, and cheesemongers if you're looking to take something back to your accommodation.