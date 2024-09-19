Finland's Oldest City Is Often Called The Country's Own Paris For Its World-Class Art And Cuisine

You may not have ever been to Finland, but there are endless reasons why it should be on your radar. Are you angling to break a sweat in the iconic sauna culture? Witness the Northern Lights and curl up in a glass igloo for an overnight stay? Experience Christmas any time of the year in Santa's hometown? Or maybe you just want to feel what it's like to meander around the quaint nation that's been frequently dubbed the "the happiest country in the world."

Perhaps the most notable of Finland's cities is Helsinki, its charming capital. With only around 675,000 residents, it's a relatively small city when compared to neighboring Scandinavian capitals like Stockholm. However, there's another endearing Finnish city to set your sights on: Turku. Situated in the southwest region of the country and with a population of less than a third of Helsinki, Turku packs a punch.

Bisected by the Aura River, Finland's oldest city (and previous capital until 1812) is known for its bustling restaurant and art scene, contributing to its moniker as the "Paris of Finland." Plus, it's only a two-hour train ride from Helsinki. Turku is ideal for a visit in summer when sunlight reigns supreme for most of the day (up to 19 hours) and the weather is often temperate — the average high in July is 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoulder season trips can also be enjoyable, think late spring or early fall, but temperatures are often much crisper.

