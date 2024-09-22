Many Of Italy's Best Beaches Are In This Secret Medieval Region Of Rolling Hills In Tuscany
Sprawling across much of Italy's midwest coast, to the north of Rome and Vatican City, Tuscany is home to some of Italy's best-loved tourist destinations, including Florence and Pisa. However, even such a well-trodden and touristic destination as Tuscany can still hold many secrets for the traveler who is willing to stray from the beaten path. Specifically, there's Maremma, the gorgeous medieval region that holds some of Italy's finest coastline rivaling the beauties of the revered Amalfi Coast, with many other hidden treasures beyond that.
Local guide Elisa Scarton Detti explains that Maremma is "one of the very few territories left in Italy that remains true to its ancient peasant roots, uncontaminated by the tourist explosion" (via Maremma Tuscany). Authentic Italian culture, beautiful beaches, and breathtaking landscapes — what's not to love?
Maremma is a secret haven for beach lovers
Maremma is so blessed with beaches that this destination is no stranger to Top 10 lists of coastal resorts alone. Highlights include the two beaches attached to the town of Castiglione della Pescaia, Ponente and Levante, which sprawl beneath the town's medieval fortress and are served by the town's bars, restaurants, and stores. The beaches of Talamone, meanwhile, are equally picturesque, but have gained a reputation in recent years as an ideal spot for windsurfing and other watersports. With plentiful coves and rock pools, the area is also ideal for snorkelers and nature lovers looking to connect with the local marine wildlife.
When it comes to finding your perfect beach spot in Maremma, there are purportedly more than 100 beaches in Maremma, meaning that this under-visited region is the perfect place to enjoy some sun, sea, and sand in perfect solitude and serenity.
Maremma's many hidden treasures
One of the most magical attractions of the Maremma region is Saturnia, an ancient spa town with natural springs and outdoor baths that run beautifully hot and clean all year round, regardless of the best time of year to visit Italy. A perfect spot for cooler days, this place also features a great deal of culture and history, including a medieval castle, museums, and an iconic piazza.
Located less than an hour by car from Talamone — one of many reasons why travel expert Rick Steves recommends renting a car in Tuscany — the village of Montemerano is an area of exceptional historic beauty, with its 15th century walls hiding sweetly winding streets and alleyways, courtyards, and alcoves. It is known for its arts and crafts, friendly locals and mouthwatering local food.
Perhaps the best known location in Maremma is Grosseto, a 900-year-old cultural center that, compared to the rest of the region, is its bustling heart. However, as Elisa Scarton Detti points out, it has just one main street, and is known for its beautiful stores, Piazza, and authentic traditional restaurants.