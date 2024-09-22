Many Of Italy's Best Beaches Are In This Secret Medieval Region Of Rolling Hills In Tuscany

Sprawling across much of Italy's midwest coast, to the north of Rome and Vatican City, Tuscany is home to some of Italy's best-loved tourist destinations, including Florence and Pisa. However, even such a well-trodden and touristic destination as Tuscany can still hold many secrets for the traveler who is willing to stray from the beaten path. Specifically, there's Maremma, the gorgeous medieval region that holds some of Italy's finest coastline rivaling the beauties of the revered Amalfi Coast, with many other hidden treasures beyond that.

Local guide Elisa Scarton Detti explains that Maremma is "one of the very few territories left in Italy that remains true to its ancient peasant roots, uncontaminated by the tourist explosion" (via Maremma Tuscany). Authentic Italian culture, beautiful beaches, and breathtaking landscapes — what's not to love?