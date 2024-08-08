The One Region In Italy Where Rick Steves Strongly Suggests Renting A Car

Once you've chosen a rental car, Steves suggests visiting some Tuscan hill towns. He says, "The biggest dilemma facing a first-timer in Tuscany is how in Dante's name to choose from the many hill towns vying for your attention." That said, we learned on a recent visit while driving an eight-person van, hill town parking can be tough. If you rent a larger car, park at the bottom and walk up because the streets can often be too narrow. Bring your reusable water bottle to fill at the free fountains you'll find around each town.

These small towns have something new (or rather, old, or even ancient) to see around every corner, and you might not want to leave early to make a bus or train time. Especially if, as Steves says, you'll have to walk a few miles to get there from the station in some circumstances. Having more time also lets you stay for the evening "passeggiata" through the cobblestone streets, where the locals promenade around the main square around dusk. Steves recommends that visitors "join in and imagine the countless peasant backs that bent so many centuries ago to set these ancient, weathered stones into simple perfection."

Having a car here gives you so much freedom and the scenery is beyond beautiful, as you can see above. It provides the opportunity to let yourself imagine what it would be like to live there. There are, however, some road rules to know.

