You Should Avoid One Thing To Fully Appreciate Today's Istanbul, According To Rick Steves
Guidebook author, TV host, and world traveler Rick Steves has stated that one of his favorite places in Europe is Istanbul, Turkey. He even ranked it among the top four best cities in Europe (all tied for first place, of course). Most who travel to Istanbul are there to see incredible historical and cultural places, like the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, which you certainly won't want to miss. However, as explained in an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe," to truly get a sense of the real Istanbul, you can't just stay in the tourist areas. Instead, you have to leave the ancient behind and step into the city's present by visiting its busiest neighborhoods, where people actually work, shop, and live.
"Europe's cities showcase the past. And they also reflect the future, with stimulating public art and trendsetting eateries. They're a collection of neighborhoods — each with its own personality, thriving markets, and rituals of celebrating community," Steves said in a Facebook post celebrating his favorite cities. Whether you're traveling with one of Steves' city tour groups or embracing his tips for traveling solo without feeling lonely, to truly get to know the real, modern Istanbul, you'll have to explore neighborhoods that most tourists overlook.
What to expect outside of Istanbul's sightseeing core
"To get a full appreciation for today's Istanbul, you must leave the sightseeing core and explore the lively, more cosmopolitan neighborhoods," Rick Steves stated on his show. You can leave the old town for the new by using the city's tram. Steves recommends hopping off at the busy, beautiful, and unrepentantly modern Taksim Square, and walking along İstiklal Street. On his website, Steves said: "Strolling this mostly pedestrian boulevard from one thriving end to the other is a joyful ritual for me every time I'm in town. And it changes with each visit."
This cultural melting pot is a fantastic place to walk, explore, and maybe best of all, eat. Rick Steves has a lot of tips for how to have authentic eating experiences while traveling, and the best one may be to eat where the people who actually live in the city do, rather than at eateries catering to tourists. All along İstiklal Street, you'll find opportunities to try street food and local spots. In particular, Steves recommended desserts like Turkish delight and baklava, and quick bites like simit, gözleme, and döner kebab.