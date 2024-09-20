You Should Avoid One Thing To Fully Appreciate Today's Istanbul, According To Rick Steves

Guidebook author, TV host, and world traveler Rick Steves has stated that one of his favorite places in Europe is Istanbul, Turkey. He even ranked it among the top four best cities in Europe (all tied for first place, of course). Most who travel to Istanbul are there to see incredible historical and cultural places, like the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, which you certainly won't want to miss. However, as explained in an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe," to truly get a sense of the real Istanbul, you can't just stay in the tourist areas. Instead, you have to leave the ancient behind and step into the city's present by visiting its busiest neighborhoods, where people actually work, shop, and live.

Advertisement

"Europe's cities showcase the past. And they also reflect the future, with stimulating public art and trendsetting eateries. They're a collection of neighborhoods — each with its own personality, thriving markets, and rituals of celebrating community," Steves said in a Facebook post celebrating his favorite cities. Whether you're traveling with one of Steves' city tour groups or embracing his tips for traveling solo without feeling lonely, to truly get to know the real, modern Istanbul, you'll have to explore neighborhoods that most tourists overlook.