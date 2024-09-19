Here's What To Do If You're Robbed While Traveling, According To Rick Steves

We do our best to take precautions when traveling, like wearing a money belt or a crossbody purse with cut-proof straps, leaving passports in the hotel safe, and even avoiding common taxi scams. However, no matter what you do, there is always a chance that you could be robbed while traveling. It happens to the best of us, and that includes travel pro Rick Steves, who has been pickpocketed in a few European cities. As Steves says on his website, "No matter how careful, any traveler can get ripped off or lose a bag."

While you may know what to do in America, the expert has some great advice for those of us traveling in Europe when it happens. This includes reporting the theft to the police, replacing your passport, canceling your credit cards (and maybe getting a replacement), and changing any travel plans that are affected by the theft.

However, the first thing he tells us is to remain calm. Panicking doesn't make anything easier, so keeping your wits about you is key. Plus, he says, "A positive attitude is a great asset." Take a moment, look around you, and assess what was taken. Then call the equivalent of 911. Steves helpfully lets us know that 112 is the European Union's emergency number, and it is 999 in the United Kingdom. The website for the U.S. Department of State offers a really helpful list of emergency numbers as well.

