Surround Yourself With Dramatic Lakes And Mountains At One Of Europe's Cheapest Cities To Visit
Between the looping Dinaric Alps and the azure Adriatic waves protrude the spires of Kotor's labyrinthine Old Town. Dating back some 2,000 years, the city's storied streets have seen Roman settlement and the splendors of the Venetians. Its stretching pebbled beaches have long been hailed as an escape from Croatia's tourist crowds. The city's cuisine is fresh and flavorful, its mountains filled with sweeping vistas. It incorporates all of Europe's best characteristics into one easily explored destination.
Despite the fact that its palm-fringed promenade lines a harbor filled with superyachts and that modern resorts and hotels have arrived in its UNESCO-protected center, the city remains comparatively affordable for visitors. On an average day in the city, visitors can expect to spend around $110, according to travel finance site Budget My Trip. Travelers on a tighter budget can bring that down to less than $50 per day, while a luxury holiday will still only set you back roughly $245 per day. Like its Balkan neighbor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro is attracting more and more travelers seeking beachfront luxury on a budget.
Explore Kotor's ancient streets and enjoy indulgent Mediterranean cuisine
Playing host to centuries of would-be conquerors has left Kotor with an impressive array of fortresses. Tackle the steep climb along the 9th-century city walls early in the day, before the sun's full force hits the city. The ramparts snake above the streets, leading out into the ruin-littered hills and guiding travelers to the impressive San Giovanni fortress. Admission costs €8, or about $9, but is free in the wintertime. Tough to climb to but rewarding nevertheless, the views over Kotor Bay from the fortress are some of the best in the city.
Back along the cobblestones of the sequestered Old City, the city's ornate, mostly free to visit churches are next on the list. Take your time to admire 12th-century facades and Byzantine designs, preserved as well as the medieval alleyways that lead to each cathedral. Venturing through the maze of little laneways that makes up the Old City center, you're bound to been drawn in by sumptuous smells from one of the stone-front restaurants en route. Take your pick of fish plucked daily from the bordering sea at Pescaria Dekaderon — freshly shucked oysters, octopus carpaccio, and flame-grilled calamari are all served ahead of the traditional stews and locally sourced vegetable platters. Pair everything with a glass of Montenegrin wine and a view over the sweeping Kotor Bay.
Swim, hike, and paddle your way through the Montenegrin countryside
Outside of the city's bounds, enormous mountains rise and rivers cut clean through canyons. From your affordable base in Kotor, it's easy to arrange day trips out into Montenegro's exceptional countryside. Trails run up through the vertiginous limestone mountains that surround the city. Perhaps the best known is the route along the Vrmac Ridge; the pine-lined peak offers panoramic views of the bay below.
Alternatively, venture a little closer to home and head out onto the lake that cuts the fjord-like valley apart. Rent a kayak from Kotor Bay Tours for €16 for three hours for the possibility of paddling alongside dolphins, playful in their pursuit of an easy meal close to shore. You can also swim in the lake or travel to one of the many scenic towns that line the coast within a 30-minute radius of Kotor.
To sneak a shortcut to the peak of the crag, take the short drive from town to the foot of the Kotor Cable Car, which costs €13 one-way for adults. Climbing 4,000 feet to Lovćen National Park's rocky routes, riders have such staggering views of the surrounds that, on a clear day, they can see straight into Albania. The park has a number of adrenaline-inducing activities available for travelers inclined toward alpine roller coasters or arduous hiking trails, but it's also a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the view.