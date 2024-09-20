Surround Yourself With Dramatic Lakes And Mountains At One Of Europe's Cheapest Cities To Visit

Outside of the city's bounds, enormous mountains rise and rivers cut clean through canyons. From your affordable base in Kotor, it's easy to arrange day trips out into Montenegro's exceptional countryside. Trails run up through the vertiginous limestone mountains that surround the city. Perhaps the best known is the route along the Vrmac Ridge; the pine-lined peak offers panoramic views of the bay below.

Alternatively, venture a little closer to home and head out onto the lake that cuts the fjord-like valley apart. Rent a kayak from Kotor Bay Tours for €16 for three hours for the possibility of paddling alongside dolphins, playful in their pursuit of an easy meal close to shore. You can also swim in the lake or travel to one of the many scenic towns that line the coast within a 30-minute radius of Kotor.

To sneak a shortcut to the peak of the crag, take the short drive from town to the foot of the Kotor Cable Car, which costs €13 one-way for adults. Climbing 4,000 feet to Lovćen National Park's rocky routes, riders have such staggering views of the surrounds that, on a clear day, they can see straight into Albania. The park has a number of adrenaline-inducing activities available for travelers inclined toward alpine roller coasters or arduous hiking trails, but it's also a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the view.

