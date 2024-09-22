Couples Who Can't Get Enough Coastal Views Will Adore This Classic And Romantic Italian City
Storybook views are on the docket for your next romantic rendezvous abroad, and Taormina, Italy should be first on your list. Dazzling waters border the city, which sits atop a hill, allowing you photo-worthy views no matter where you are. It is located on the East Coast of Sicily, which was voted one of the best honeymoon destinations in Italy, according to travelers. You might want to hold your partner a little tighter on the East Coast's property, as it's near Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna. However, it isn't the thrill of Mount Etna that makes couples feel closer. The city exudes a magical ambiance that only feels tangible in movies. In fact, you might recognize its popular whereabouts from the blockbuster hit, "The Godfather Part III," and HBO's "The White Lotus," featuring the San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel.
With islands and wineries to parks and ancient theaters, film tourism isn't the only thing that brings people to the village. Poet and playwright Oscar Wilde and British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor are among those who came here to feed off the land's natural abilities for inspiration. This dreamy getaway gave these icons a spark when they needed it most, and it is sure to keep the flame alive for your budding romance.
Experience a timeless love story in front of ancient monuments
Taormina is founded on deep-rooted history, preserved archaeology, and legendary art. Aside from the city being a natural-born movie set, one of the most sought-after monuments is the ancient Greek Theatre, which dates back to the third century B.C. There, gladiators sparred, games were played, and musicals were performed. Now, it's a natural wonder that oversees the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna. Couples can get incredible photos in the heart of history with a magnificent coastal backdrop.
Minutes away from the ancient Greek Theatre is Isola Bella (meaning "beautiful island" in Italian), which is considered the "Pearl of the Ionian Sea." You can head towards the beach and walk down a sandy strip to reach the island, or hop in a cable car and see the ocean views from above. Some couples enjoy a cruise around the island, where they can see the cliffside of Isola Bella and head into a sea cave. Isola Bella has a house at the very top of the hill, which was owned by Queen Victoria's niece, Lady Florence Trevelyan, in 1890. Now, it serves as a historical monument — and a lovely one at that.
Pretty florals hang on vines draped around buildings and classic Italian architecture line the skinny cobblestone walkways. In the city, you can visit Corso Umberto for an incredible shopping experience, or watch the sunset behind the coast at the Piazza IX Aprile, the city's main square. Taormina has a captivating atmosphere that makes it easy to fall in love.
Feast your eyes in luxurious stays and delicious eats
Taormina will turn up the heat for every couple, with luxury stays that overlook its beaches — and there are at least three (via Charming Sicily). Mazzarò Beach, one of the city's most popular, houses a 5-star resort stay that was awarded a TripAdvisor's Best of the Best Traveler Choice Award for 2024. Over 1,300 travelers left a sparkling comment on the review site's page. Booking a room can be expensive, but with seafront views, pool suites, and high-class spas, it must be worth every cent. For the couple looking to cut costs and still see incredible coastal views, try a night at Hotel Villa Sirina. It overlooks Giardini Naxos Beach, providing a similar experience.
While you'll fall in love with the sights, don't forget about the bites. There is nothing like bonding with your partner in Italy over fresh pizza, pasta, and homegrown wine. It's popular for visitors to learn how to cook authentic Sicilian cuisine with a professional Italian chef. After all, cooking in Italy is basically a love language. Since it is a seaside town, you can knead and spiral your pasta dough with the aqua blues of Giardini Naxos Bay in front of you. Some cooking classes include coffee breaks, wine tastings, and Sicilian cheeses. You and your mate will be enamored by the Sicilian aromas and all that Taormina has to offer — you'll be compelled to cancel your flight home!