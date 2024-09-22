Couples Who Can't Get Enough Coastal Views Will Adore This Classic And Romantic Italian City

Storybook views are on the docket for your next romantic rendezvous abroad, and Taormina, Italy should be first on your list. Dazzling waters border the city, which sits atop a hill, allowing you photo-worthy views no matter where you are. It is located on the East Coast of Sicily, which was voted one of the best honeymoon destinations in Italy, according to travelers. You might want to hold your partner a little tighter on the East Coast's property, as it's near Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna. However, it isn't the thrill of Mount Etna that makes couples feel closer. The city exudes a magical ambiance that only feels tangible in movies. In fact, you might recognize its popular whereabouts from the blockbuster hit, "The Godfather Part III," and HBO's "The White Lotus," featuring the San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel.

Advertisement

With islands and wineries to parks and ancient theaters, film tourism isn't the only thing that brings people to the village. Poet and playwright Oscar Wilde and British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor are among those who came here to feed off the land's natural abilities for inspiration. This dreamy getaway gave these icons a spark when they needed it most, and it is sure to keep the flame alive for your budding romance.