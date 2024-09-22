The Most Underrated Capital In Europe Offers An Authentic And Uncrowded Vacation

The roots of modern-day Belgrade date back around 9,000 years to the Neolithic period when the first settlement was established on the site. The city was founded in 279 BC by a Celtic tribe called the Scordisci and was later taken over by the Roman Empire. Continually inhabited since its foundation, during its history, Belgrade has been involved in 115 wars and burnt to the ground on 44 occasions.

Despite these upheavals, Belgrade is steeped in history, having been part of several distinct empires. Perhaps the most impressive of the sights is Belgrade Fortress. The jewel of the Belgrade skyline, the fortress tells the story of the city through its own history, houses many of Serbia's most important artifacts, and provides some of the finest views of the city.

But a brief walk around the city will uncover a great many other historical sites, not least the monuments preserved to honor Belgrade's checkered past. The Inner Stambol Gate, for example, was the main gate of the wider fortress leading to Constantinople during the Byzantine Empire (of which Belgrade was a part), which the Gratitude to France Monument, which commemorates Serbian-French cooperation during World War I. Other major attractions include the National Museum of Serbia and the Royal Palace, and shining examples of Baroque architecture can be found throughout the city.

