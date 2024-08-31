This Beautiful Beachside Campground Is The Hardest To Book In America

There's nothing like packing the family up and going on a camping trip over the weekend. Unfortunately, impromptu tent adventures are looking to soon be a thing of the past. More and more, parks are requiring reservations before you head to the campground, which can be made up to six months in advance.

Advertisement

Even with this reservation system, it's not easy to get a spot. According to The Dyrt, over 45 percent of campers last year struggled to reserve a site at the location they wanted to visit. While it's most common in national parks, some other popular locations are starting to do the same. Thanks to the large number of campers in recent years, over 80 million people in 2023, reservations help to ensure a site instead of hopeful campers traveling miles only to find them fully booked. Though frustrating, it is a necessary system as there are some popular places that are always full.

Every year, The Dyrt makes a list of the most difficult campgrounds to get into in the United States. These are the sites booked for the majority of the year. For the 2024 season, Nevada Beach Campground took the lead for the hardest-to-book. This is pretty impressive, considering it wasn't even in the Top 10 in 2023, and has now surpassed them all to make it to number one on the list, meaning you have to be vigilant or lucky to get a spot here.

Advertisement