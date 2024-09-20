Do Blue Zones Hold The Secret To Long Life? Here Are The Original 5 To Visit And See For Yourself

Want to be forever young? These places help make it possible. Blue Zones are areas where people have longer life expectancies and suffer fewer chronic diseases. The term was made famous after Dan Buettner and a team of National Geographic explorers expanded on demographic data published by Gianni Pes and Michel Poulain, who circled areas of Sardinia that reported increased longevity in blue. Those little blue circles have blossomed into book deals, Netflix specials, and countless articles that study the lives of those in these areas. Researchers have sought to quantify all aspects of their lifestyles, looking at everything from what they eat, how they socialize, their jobs, and their belief systems to develop theories about why they live longer.

Advertisement

Each Blue Zone shares interesting characteristics with the other, which Buettner dubbed the "Power 9" traits. However, each zone also features drastically different aspects of life. From religious communities only miles from Los Angeles to isolated Mediterranean islands, each Blue Zone holds its own secrets and strategies for developing a long and healthy lifestyle. The only way to truly decipher if these zones have the secrets to a long and happy life is to visit them yourself. Think of it this way: traveling to these places — even the Blue Zone on pristine Greek islands — isn't a vacation; it's an investment that could add years to your life. Learn more about each Blue Zone and get into life for the long haul.

Advertisement