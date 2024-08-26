These Are The Best National Parks In America To Visit If Hiking Isn't Your Thing, According To Research

Throughout the many national parks in the United States, there are more than 21,000 miles of hiking trails to explore. As wonderful as that may sound to a lifelong hiker, let's face it, not everyone who loves getting out in nature is looking (or able) to go on a long walk, wade through streams, or scramble up rocky hills. However, that doesn't mean you're out of luck when it comes to enjoying the beautiful landscapes the country offers. Many national parks offer exciting activities and incredible views that you can experience without having to pack a backpack full of hiking gear. Some are even completely accessible by car.

To help you figure out where to begin, we've done the research and compiled a list of the best national parks to visit if you're not a fan of hiking. According to our findings, your best bet may be visiting the iconic geysers of Yellowstone National Park, the breathtaking landscape of Rocky Mountain National Park, snowy Glacier National Park, the waterfalls of Yosemite National Park, or the wild forests of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.