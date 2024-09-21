Leave The Beaten Path To Experience One Of Hawaii's Most Powerful, Secluded Waterfalls

While many know the state of Hawaii as the ultimate swimming and snorkeling destination, there's so much more to experience across its eight volcanic islands for those willing to explore off the beaten path. Hawaii's Big Island, the largest in the chain, offers outdoor enthusiasts plenty of opportunities to connect with nature, boasting numerous natural sites and areas to explore inland, from towering canyons to vast valleys.

Advertisement

One such natural wonder is the immense Hi'ilawe Waterfall. This Hawaiian island hidden gem offers visitors a chance to escape to a secluded jungle haven. Hi'ilawe is the tallest waterfall in Hawaii, with a height of 1,450 feet and a sheer vertical drop of 1,102 feet. Once considered the most powerful waterfall across Hawaii's eight main islands, its flow has been reduced since the construction of a dam in 1989 — what was a momentous flow of water is now more akin to a steady stream. Despite this, the falls remain a stunning spectacle, and their incredible towering height is sure to leave onlookers in awe.

Formed from the now dormant Mauna Kea shield volcano, the falls' rugged surroundings and lush foliage make it an incredibly scenic and secluded spot, perfect for unwinding, taking photographs, and admiring the view. Typically, more tourists tend to visit Hawaii during the winter months. This period is great to catch Hi'ilawe Falls in all its glory, as November to March is the rainy season. This timing will make for a distinctive experience that makes a trip to Hawaii in the winter so special.

Advertisement