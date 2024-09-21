One Of Chile's Most Underrated Valleys Is Known As South America's 'Yosemite'

In the Lakes Region of Chile sits Cochamó Valley, often referred to as "the Yosemite of Chile" thanks to a comparison popularized in 1997 by Seattle Times reporter Bill Dietrich. While many travelers tend to visit more well-known Chilean sites like Easter Island, global interest in Cochamó is steadily growing.

Like Yosemite, Cochamó Valley features tall granite walls and peaks that create a U-shaped valley carved out by glaciers over millions of years, spanning 28,170 acres of wetlands, glaciers, and forests. Lining these rocky precipices are lush and verdant trees that give way to one of the world's few temperate rainforests, making the area ecologically significant. In fact, the Cochamó District is home to a fifth of the world's remaining alerce forests. In addition to boasting ancient flora, the area is also home to a diverse array of rare and endangered animal species, including pudu (the world's smallest deer), Darwin's Frog, and nesting condors.

The increasing popularity of Cochamó Valley means more hikers and climbers are visiting each year from around the world to explore this relatively unknown paradise. The Cochamó Trail in particular draws tourists and has done for over 100 years; throughout history, the way has been traversed by gauchos, missionaries, and even outlaws like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Due to a steady increase in the number of visitors, various conservation efforts have been put in place to protect the area's ecosystem and cultural heritage. If you're planning a trip to Cochamó Valley, consider visiting between September and April as this time of the year offers the best conditions for exploring the diverse landscape.

