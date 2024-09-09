The Most Stunning Beaches In South America You Need To Stop Overlooking, According To Visitors

From lush rainforests to incredible deserts, and plenty of tropical oases, it's hard to find a region with more diversity of landscapes than South America. When it comes to its beaches in particular, with 15,800 miles of coastline, South America is full of diverse and out-of-this-world beaches, whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an adventurous beach trip. Despite this, South America's beaches are often overlooked — while destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean are frequent destinations for U.S. tourists, far fewer travelers venture down to South America.

Now is the time to change that. With a number of awe-inspiring options across Brazil, Chile, Peru, and more, this list includes everything from vibrant beach towns with every possible amenity to remote areas with untouched shores. These recommendations for South America's prettiest beach spots were compiled with the help of plenty of travel forums, travel blogs, and tourism sites.