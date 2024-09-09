The Most Stunning Beaches In South America You Need To Stop Overlooking, According To Visitors
From lush rainforests to incredible deserts, and plenty of tropical oases, it's hard to find a region with more diversity of landscapes than South America. When it comes to its beaches in particular, with 15,800 miles of coastline, South America is full of diverse and out-of-this-world beaches, whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an adventurous beach trip. Despite this, South America's beaches are often overlooked — while destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean are frequent destinations for U.S. tourists, far fewer travelers venture down to South America.
Now is the time to change that. With a number of awe-inspiring options across Brazil, Chile, Peru, and more, this list includes everything from vibrant beach towns with every possible amenity to remote areas with untouched shores. These recommendations for South America's prettiest beach spots were compiled with the help of plenty of travel forums, travel blogs, and tourism sites.
Praia do Bonete, Brazil
As the country in South America with the longest coastline, Brazil is full of dazzling beaches. Although São Paulo often gets overlooked as a beach destination, it turns out that it's home to some of the country's most impressive, one of which is Praia do Bonete or Bonete Beach. Located on the Ilhabela Island, which is accessible by ferry from São Sebastião, Bonete is "a place that feels like paradise," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. It even earned a spot on The Guardian's top 10 beaches in Brazil.
It's somewhat of a trek to reach this beach, but don't be deterred. The four-hour hike is a memorable and highly rewarding experience, as it takes you through Mata Atlântica, a coastal forest, passing by numerous waterfalls and lots of gorgeous wildlife. Alternatively, you can take a 40-minute boat ride from Praia Pereque, if you're not up for the hike. Expect to unplug and connect to nature on your time here — there's no cell service and Internet is only offered at hotels.
Playa Quila Quina, Argentina
Situated in a Mapuche village in San Martin de los Andes, Argentina, Playa Quila Quina offers picture-perfect views all around, from the Andes Mountains to the Arrayanes Forest, plus panoramic views of Lake Lácar. "This is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places that I have seen in my life," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. Visitors should certainly take advantage of the scenery by exploring the nearby trails, which lead to a waterfall, Arroyo Grande, and mineral springs.
To access this Patagonian beach, you do need to pay for admission to Lanín National Park, which is home to glacial lakes and the Lanín volcano. The current price in Argentinian pesos is $6,500 for foreigners, which is $6.89 USD as of Aug. 20. You can either take a ferry from San Martín de los Andes, take a car, or hike, although this option will take two to three days.
Playa Larga, Argentina
For those not looking for a typical tropical beach destination, why not head to the "end of the world" instead? Playa Larga is in Ushuaia an the southernmost point of Argentina in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago (and the southernmost city in the world) and is known as the gateway to Antarctica. Perfect for anyone seeking gorgeous mountain, glacier views and an adventurous destination, Playa Larga, or Long Beach, is part of a natural reserve and is a favorite for beach-goers for its view of the Beagle Channel.
The area is not only beloved for its evergreen forests and marine and bird life, but it's also archaeologically significant. Playa Larga is the only protected area that was occupied by the Yámana Indigenous people. For those looking to explore the area more, the nearby Tierra del Fuego National Park offers a number of hiking trails with amazing mountain and forest views.
Playa El Canelillo, Chile
Chileans and other South American tourists looking for a beach vacation often opt for Viña del Mar, one of Chile's most famous seaside destinations about 80 miles west of Santiago, Chile's capital. Although this resort town is certainly worth visiting (especially when accompanied by a trip to Valparaiso, an underrated seaside city), beach-goers overlook the true jewel of Chile, Playa El Canelillo, that is just an hour away from Viña in Algarrobo. One Tripadvisor reviewer called Playa El Canelillo "the most beautiful beach around the world," and it's not hard to understand why, thanks to its white sand, turquoise waters, and pine forest creating a sense of seclusion.
The water is usually calm, making it ideal for swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking. For the ultimate sunset view, climb the hill overlooking the beach. Hikers can enjoy exploring the nearby Canela Forest, while those looking to go sightseeing can visit Casa de Isla Negra, one of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's former homes.
Bahía Inglesa, Chile
Of Chile's roughly 4,000 miles of coastline and 900 beaches, one of its standouts is in the Atacama Desert, in the north of Chile. Despite the fact that the Atacama region is one of the driest places on Earth, Bahía Inglesa offers gorgeous white sands and turquoise waters. One Tripadvisor reviewer even said that Bahía Inglesa "may be the only beach [in] Chile that looks like a Caribbean one."
Apart from enjoying its unique scenery, Bahía Inglesa is also in close vicinity to cultural excursions and hiking and offers many views of the world's tallest volcano, Ojos del Salado. There are a number of other picturesque beaches to explore in this area as well, from Playa La Virgen, and Playa La Piscina. Its town remains relatively undeveloped as well, making for a calm and tranquil atmosphere, ideal for those looking to escape city life or just seeking a relaxing beach vacation.
Los Frailes, Ecuador
While Ecuador's Galapagos Islands are impressive and rightfully recognized as an iconic tourist destination, the beaches along Ecuador's coast go typically overlooked. In a protected coastal area, Machalilla National Park, Los Frailes is undeveloped and secluded. It's also undoubtedly one of Ecuador's most scenic beaches.
To get to the beach, you can either take a tuk-tuk from the park entrance (admission is free, but you do have to register, so don't forget an ID) or opt for a hike instead. It takes about an hour but it is well worth it for the opportunity to take in the immaculate coastal views and wildlife. Once you get to the beach, enjoy the white sand, calm and clear waters, and surrounding cliffs. In the nearby Agua Blanca community (within Machalilla National Park), you can also visit an archaeological museum with items dating back to Pre-Incan times, and swim in a sulfur lagoon believed by many to have healing properties.
Praia da Baía dos Porcos, Brazil
Located in Fernando de Noronha, a volcanic archipelago full of absolutely jaw-dropping beaches, Praia da Baía dos Porcos is considered to be one of the most amazing. With its dark volcanic rocks, turquoise water, golden sand, and view of Morro Dois Irmãos, a rock formation, it's nothing short of breathtaking. Thanks to its clear water, this beautiful Brazilian beach is the ideal spot for snorkeling and diving, and you could be lucky enough to spot corals, dolphins, sea turtles, moray eels, barracuda, and parrotfish, just to name a few possibilities.
There are a number of options to access this beach. You can hike for about 30 minutes from Praia da Cacimba do Padre, drive (parking may be tricky, though), or take a boat tour. While you're here, be sure to walk through a rocky trail to Praia do Sancho, which is considered Fernando de Noronha's other most stunning beach.
Playa Mansa, Uruguay
There's no doubt that Uruguay is a highly underrated destination, particularly when it comes to its beaches. Despite its small size, Uruguay is filled with gorgeous beach spots — and one of Uruguay's most popular beach destinations is the swanky resort community of Punta del Este. Of this region, Playa Mansa is the one most worth visiting. Not only was this beach ranked first as travelers' favorites on Tripadvisor, but as a west-facing beach, the sunsets are known for being spectacular here.
Playa Mansa is a favorite for families thanks to its calm and warm waters ("mansa" means "tame" in Spanish), and it's also the best spot for those planning to kayak, sail, or jet ski (those looking to surf should head to the neighboring Playa Brava, where the waters are rougher). "It is the best place in Uruguay," one Tripadvisor reviewer mentioned, "without a doubt a top area of South America."
Plus, this cosmopolitan beach destination has much more to offer tourists than just the beach. Apart from exploring the town's extensive dining and nightlife scene, visitors can walk along the promenade, visit an artisanal market, and explore its renowned fashion boutiques. Tourists should also pay a visit to the nearby Casapueblo, a uniquely designed museum and hotel constructed by Uruguayan artist Carlos Páez Vilaró, and the iconic hand sculpture created by Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal.
Playa Roja, Peru
Playa Roya is a unique beach in the town of Paracas, a beach and fishing town around four hours from Lima. As the name suggests, the sand is an unusual rust color, thanks to ancient volcanic activity in the Pacific Ocean. Combined with blue water and yellow cliffs, Playa Roja is full of striking views, and although swimming is prohibited here (head to the nearby Playa La Mina and Playa el Raspon for that), this beach destination is more than worth a stop for its natural beauty alone. "Best beach on earth," one Tripadvisor reviewer simply put.
Be sure to visit Mirador Istmo and Mirador Istmo II, two viewpoints that offer views of Playa Roja from above. While at the beach, take a walk along the coastal trail and look out for the varied marine wildlife along the way. The surrounding Paracas National Reserve and Ballestas Islands are great spots for seeing sea lions, penguins, pelicans, and more, and worth a visit as well.
Punta Sal, Peru
Punta Sal is a picturesque beach in northern Peru loved for its year-round hot weather and warm waters due to its proximity to the equator. With white sand, bright blue water, and swaying palm trees, Punta Sal is one of the best places in South America for a relaxing beach vacation. Punta Sal is one of the longest beaches in the country and is a well-established beach town, meaning tourists will have plenty of amenities at their fingertips, from hotel options at a range of price points and lots of delicious restaurants (especially seafood) to choose from.
Punta Sal is known for its peaceful atmosphere, but tourists will have no shortage of beach activities here. Horseback riding, snorkeling, kite surfing, and even swimming with whale sharks are all popular activities in Punta Sal. Notably, from June to October, Punta Sal also becomes a prime spot for spotting up to 15 different species of whales, including humpbacks, along with dolphins and other marine life.
Playa Cristal, Colombia
Santa Marta is not only the oldest city in Colombia, but it's also home to some of South America's best beaches. Playa Cristal is a small beach within Tayrona National Park and is known for its Indigenous cultural heritage. Its crystal-clear waters and views of the highest coastal mountain range in the world, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta make it one of the most extraordinary beaches out there. Snorkeling is popular here, and you can see fish, sponges, and multi-colored coral.
Only 300 people per day can enter this beach, so visiting on a weekday is your best bet. To get here, you can take a boat from Taganga or Santa Marta. They leave around 9 a.m. every day and return at 4 p.m. — just keep in mind that the ride can be bumpy. Alternatively, you can also take a car to the entrance of the national park.
Lopes Mendes, Brazil
While it's no secret that Rio de Janeiro is home to some of the world's best beaches, some of its most gorgeous — and overlooked — are just off its coast. Lopes Mendes is a paradise tucked away in Ilha Grande, an island a couple of hours outside of Rio de Janeiro. With white sand, clear water, and lush vegetation, it's said to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. "Imagine a beach as long as you can see, where you go into the sea and look back, and all you see is lush green," a reviewer on Tripadvisor described. "Stunning."
To get here, you can take the Vila do Abraão trail, a moderately challenging hike that is a little over four miles long. Alternatively, you can take a boat from Vila do Abraão, which will stop at Pouso Beach, just 20 to 25 minutes away from Lopes Mendes. As a preserved, untouched beach, there are no hotels, camping, or restaurants, so be sure to bring any food and water that you'll need for the day.
Playa Blanca, Colombia
Located in Barú Islas del Rosario, an idyllic peninsula off Colombia's coast, Playa Blanca's white sands and intensely blue waters make it one of the most striking beaches — and as an added bonus, it's also regarded as being quite budget-friendly. Highlights of this charming beach destination include snorkeling, visiting the Colombian National Aviary, and checking out the bioluminescent plankton, which you'll need to either book a tour or stay overnight to experience.
Although it used to be more secluded, Playa Blanca has grown in popularity since the addition of a bridge that connects the island to Cartagena. This beach can get crowded on weekends, so plan your visit for a weekday and early in the day, if possible. Opting to stay overnight, rather than making it a day trip, will also allow you to get some quiet time on the beach. Playa Blanca can be reached by taking a 40-minute boat ride from Cartagena, a shuttle, or public transportation.
Porto de Galinhas, Brazil
In Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco, Porto de Galinhas is a small fishing village lauded for its clear waters, unreal views, and natural pools. Porto de Galinhas' central beach is the best of the best, with turquoise water, colorful sailboats dotting the ocean, and its main attraction, Porto de Galinhas Natural Pools. For two hours a day, during low tide, you can reach the reefs and experience not only standing in the middle of the ocean but seeing the tide pools filled with many various tropical fish. "Prettiest beach I've ever laid eyes upon," said one Redditor, in response to someone seeking Brazil's most beautiful beaches.
Warm and sunny year-round, the town itself is small and easy to explore by foot. But despite its size, there are plenty of dining options available, many of which are seafood establishments and Brazilian churrascarias, or barbecues. While here, also stop by the nearby Carneiros Beach for even more dazzling views.
Cayo de Agua, Venezuela
The Los Roques archipelago in Venezuela is full of islands and beaches that will make you feel transported to paradise — but its most stunning is Cayo de Agua. Considered one of the world's prettiest beaches, Tripadvisor reviewers have called it a "spectacular paradise island," thanks to its white sand and clear water reminiscent of the beaches in the Maldives or Bora Bora. Its defining feature, however, is the sandbar connecting the two sides of the island, allowing you to feel as if you're walking across the ocean. Despite its immense beauty, this is an off-the-beaten-path destination that's too often overlooked.
Rock formations form natural pools, making Cayo de Agua even more impressive, as well as the perfect destination for anyone interested in scuba diving or snorkeling. The waters are calm and shallow, and kitesurfing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking are also popular activities here. To get here from Caracas, take a 25-minute flight to Gran Roque, and then a 45-minute boat ride to Cayo de Agua.
Anakena Beach, Chile
With warm, turquoise waters, white coral sand, and coconut palm trees, it's no wonder why Anakena Beach is considered a paradise. As the main beach on Easter Island, or Rapa Nui, its Indigenous name, Anakena is unspoiled and pristine. Known as a cornerstone of Rapa Nui culture. Anakena Beach's history includes serving as the former home of the royal Miru tribe. From Anakena, visitors can see Rapa Nui's iconic seven moai statues, Ahu Nau Nau, as well as one more statue, the Ahu Ature Huki, which stands on its own.
With few waves and clear water, this is an excellent spot to sunbathe, swim, and spot tropical fish. Scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, and kayaking are also popular. To visit Easter Island, the only option is to fly from Santiago, Chile. From the town of Hanga Roa, Anakena Beach is just about 11 miles away, and it can be reached either by car or by bike.
Methodology
With a seemingly endless number of picture-perfect beaches across the South American continent, narrowing down the most stunning was no easy task. Numerous travel forums, travel blogs, and tourism sites were consulted to ensure that each destination was well-reviewed and unquestionably beautiful.