The 5 Best Theme Parks In America That Aren't Afraid To Go Big With Halloween Festivities

Summer may be the most popular season for roller coaster rides and amusement park vacations, but fall is arguably even better. The cooler temperatures make long afternoons on your feet more tenable, the concession stalls are packed with autumnal treats, and in the modern age, most major theme parks also pull out all the stops to celebrate Halloween.

Advertisement

The fall spookfest has long been a staple of American amusement parks, with a history going back more than 50 years. While each park has its own unique rendition, the basics are generally the same: dress up a bunch of paid actors in scary costumes after dark, convert some dormant rides into immersive haunted houses, and pump in the fog. Some parks have taken a more family-friendly approach to the scary season, with pumpkin carvings and trick-or-treating events, while others have built reputations for truly frightful mazes and lush theming.

However you like to celebrate fall, there's a park out there with attractions to match. Of course, your options may be limited geographically, but for those willing to travel for that perfect Halloween event, we've assembled a list of some of the nation's greatest, looking at visitor ratings, professional reviews, and industry awards. Honorable mentions go to Fright Fest at Six Flags, Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion, and HalloWeekends at the legendary Cedar Point — all great events that just missed the cut. These are the best amusement parks in America that aren't afraid to go big with their Halloween festivities.

Advertisement