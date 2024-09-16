Pennsylvania's 5 Best Train Rides For Unbelievably Vibrant Fall Foliage Views, According To Travelers
There's no place like Pennsylvania in autumn. Whether you're exploring the Poconos, visiting the state capital at Harrisburg, or cruising the high altitude of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the way to Pittsburgh, you're surrounded by gorgeous mountains, stunning views, and, in the fall, the full kaleidoscope of changing American foliage. One of the best ways to take in the sites during the season is by hitching a ride on one of the state's many scenic railroad lines. The Keystone State is littered with sightseeing trains built into the natural landscape, many of which have been in operation for a very long time.
Even in the modern era, there's still nothing quite like seeing a place by rail. Hiking a national park in the fall can be awe-inspiring, but some travelers prefer to sit and watch the scenery flow by them. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly day trip or something a little more luxurious, Pennsylvania has a range of ways to take in the fall foliage.
Whittling that long list down to just five was tough, but we made out selections based on a wide range of visitor reviews as well as other local sources. We also did our best to include a range of experiences and locations to make sure that there's something for everyone on this list. With those criteria laid out, let's look at five of the best Pennsylvania train rides to take in the natural beauty this autumn.
Colebrookdale Railroad is a lush autumn adventure
Starting off our list, the Colebrookdale Railroad delivers just about everything you could ask for in a fall train adventure — lush natural scenery, rich history, and comfortable accommodations. Located in the eastern part of the state in Boyertown, near Pottstown, Colebrookdale offers range of experiences but is particularly striking when the leaves are changing.
The base Secret Valley trips start at $35 per ticket for adults, with a range of lunch and dinner options available to bump that price up a bit. In the fall, there are also some seasonal expeditions, such as the hour-long Autumn Cider and Donuts Express, which runs $45 per coach-class adult ticket, and the 90-minute Fall Foliage Tour, which includes a hard cider tasting tour for those in the $90 dining class. "I got some beautiful pictures of fall foliage from this ride on a sunny beautiful day, and lounge car is beautifully restored and decorated," one Yelp reviewer wrote. Another Yelp visitor shared similar praise for the autumn trip, writing, "We especially enjoyed the open air car decorated for fall."
Whatever tour or package you choose, you'll get to enjoy the gorgeous scenery. The line is heavily forested, providing tons of opportunities to take in the rich flora and the beauty of the rolling landscape. With a 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award and an impressive 4.6/5 rating across more than 1,000 visitor reviews on Google, this is an easy tript to recommend to anyone who loves fall and Pennsylvania nature.
The Strasburg Rail Road is an American classic
Next on our list is an old favorite and one that locals will know well. The Strasburg Rail Road is the oldest continuously operating railroad in North America and has long been a major tourist draw for train aficionados all around the country. The line was chartered in 1832, and it maintains the rustic sensibility of its origins nearly 200 years later. Today, this beautiful railway boasts glowing reviews from thousands of visitors, as well as badges of honor like a 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. "The Scenery and commentary were delightful," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote in October 2023, "and the PA Railroad Museum across the street was also very interesting."
As you might expect from such a famous attraction, the Strasburg Rail Road offers a range of experiences that vary in theme, length, and price. Tickets for the company's basic, 45-minute coach rides start at just $24 and depart from the station just outside Strasburg. There are also first-class wine and cheese rides, haunted tours and autumnal events in the fall, escape room experiences, "murder mystery" trains, and more. So, if you do one ride and can't get enough of the scenery, there are plenty of reasons to come back.
While not the most lush railway on this list, Strasburg still offers plenty of gorgeous natural views in the fall as it takes you through the Lancaster County countryside and its expansive Amish farmland. It's a beautiful and serene part of the state and not too big of a time commitment, making it a great option for those seeking a more manageable trip.
The Everett Railroad Company has gorgeous fall trips
If you're looking for a train ride closer to Pittsburgh and the western side of Pennsylvania, the Everett Railroad Company might be just the ticket. This steam-powered line offers a range of experiences and trips, but fall lovers will be particularly interested in the October-only Autumn Adventure ride, a two-and-a-half-hour, 27-mile round trip between Hollidaysburg and Martinsburg. This seasonal voyage is designed to show off the turning leaves, and general tickets start at $45.
For a shorter, cheaper, more family-friendly journey, Everett also offers a Pumpkin Patch Train in October. This trip visits Kladder Pumpkin Patch, where kids can pick out a pumpkin and enjoy the stunning outdoor fall decorations before returning via rail through the local foliage. The Pumpkin Patch Train is only an hour-long experience, and adult tickets cost $25, while youth tickets go for $19.
Everett Railroad consistently scores high marks with visitors, earning a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024 and a 4.8/5 Google rating across nearly 500 reviews. One five-star Tripadvisor reviewer called the experience "a very enjoyable ride through the country side at the height of fall colors." With so many of Pennsylvania's scenic railroads located on the eastern side of the state, Everett is a great option for those further west.
New Hope Railroad is pricey but stunning
New Hope Railroad scores lower across most aggregators than the other entrants on this list, but that's mostly due to a single aspect of the experience: parking. If you hate parking in the city, you might hope that a scenic excursion might alleviate that stress. However, many visitors have complained that New Hope's parking prices are too high at $15/hour, and though the station is in downtown New Hope, other parking options aren't much more reliable. With most train rides lasting between two and three hours, that means you're looking at a $45 parking fee before even purchasing tickets.
It would have been easy to disqualify New Hope on the grounds of its parking complaints, but the experience itself is widely praised. "The scenery was beautiful from the train," one four-star Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. "Just beware that the parking next to the station is highway robbery." As long as you go in knowing what to expect and with enough cash in your pockets, or with an alternative parking plan in mind, you're likely to have a wonderful time, especially on the railway's Fall Foliage Excursion. This two-hour journey between New Hope and Buckingham gets you up close and personal with some of Pennsylvania's most striking landscapes, making it perfect for those strictly looking to take in the fall colors.
As you might guess based on the parking, tickets aren't the cheapest on the list, with coach class adult seats starting at $72 and anything nicer easily breaking $100 per person. This is a more luxurious experience than most of the other options listed here, so plan accordingly. But for those who are willing to splurge, it's hard to argue with the views and the amenities.
The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway shows the full range of fall colors
It seemed fitting to finish up our list with the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, as its natural beauty is famous throughout Pennsylvania. The website claims the round-trip length to be about 70 minutes from the starting point in Jim Thorpe, and tickets are very affordable, ranging from $22 for adult coach class to $54 for first-class lounge seats. The route carries you along the Lehigh River, over bridges and through Lehigh Gorge State Park. All along the way, you're surrounded by the lush landscape, which springs to glorious life with the colors of autumn.
"We love fall and this was perfect," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote in a five-star review. "On our weekend fall trip to the Poconos mountains, this was surely the most beautiful experience!" echoed another five-star reviewer on Google. Some more measured reviews mention that the cars can get stuffy on hot days, which is just another reason why fall is the ideal time to visit.
The Visit-Class Dome Car offers panoramic views for $32 per adult ticket, and first class tickets come with complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. While the LGSR may not offer as many options or varying experiences as the other railways on this list, it's perhaps the purest for those who simply want to watch the scenery go by, and it's arguably the best bang for your buck, especially when compared to the much more expensive tickets of something like the New Hope Railroad.
How we made our picks
In assembling this list, we looked at traveler reviews and ratings from across various online aggregators, including Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp, while also considering historical significance and longevity. Scenic views and experiences designed around the autumn foliage took precedence, and we did our best to include a range of prices and options from around the state.
In addition to these five, though, there are many other scenic railway attractions in Pennsylvania. If none of these are quite close enough, other options like the West Chester Railroad, Stourbridge Line Train Excursions, Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the East Broad Top Railroad offer similarly gorgeous views.