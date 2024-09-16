Pennsylvania's 5 Best Train Rides For Unbelievably Vibrant Fall Foliage Views, According To Travelers

There's no place like Pennsylvania in autumn. Whether you're exploring the Poconos, visiting the state capital at Harrisburg, or cruising the high altitude of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the way to Pittsburgh, you're surrounded by gorgeous mountains, stunning views, and, in the fall, the full kaleidoscope of changing American foliage. One of the best ways to take in the sites during the season is by hitching a ride on one of the state's many scenic railroad lines. The Keystone State is littered with sightseeing trains built into the natural landscape, many of which have been in operation for a very long time.

Even in the modern era, there's still nothing quite like seeing a place by rail. Hiking a national park in the fall can be awe-inspiring, but some travelers prefer to sit and watch the scenery flow by them. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly day trip or something a little more luxurious, Pennsylvania has a range of ways to take in the fall foliage.

Whittling that long list down to just five was tough, but we made out selections based on a wide range of visitor reviews as well as other local sources. We also did our best to include a range of experiences and locations to make sure that there's something for everyone on this list. With those criteria laid out, let's look at five of the best Pennsylvania train rides to take in the natural beauty this autumn.

