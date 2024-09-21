Why This Mysterious And Fun Type Of Cruise Is Now Banned In The US

Imagine you're about to embark on a cruise. You get onto the ship, and everyone is getting settled and into "party mode." You do the safety demonstration and are ready to get your vacation started. But what's your destination? Nowhere. Yes, nowhere. Technically, the destination is international waters, but you won't be getting off the boat until you get back to port several days later.

At first, a "cruise to nowhere" seems antithetical to the idea of a cruise vacation. After all, many people take these trips to explore parts of the world that would be challenging or expensive to visit otherwise. However, there are a few compelling reasons to book one of these nowhere cruises, especially if you love buffet food, resort amenities, and gambling.

Unfortunately, these cruises are now practically nonexistent in the United States thanks to a couple of maritime regulations. While many companies skirted around these laws in the past with some creative loopholes, the practice stopped in 2016 when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection started enforcing the rules more strictly. So have you missed the boat on this opportunity? Let's break it down.

