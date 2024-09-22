Swim In One Of America's Cleanest Rivers At This Pristine Emerald-Water California Destination

In the northwest corner of California is Smith River, a breathtaking natural wonder celebrated for its emerald-green waters and stunning surroundings. As the only major river in California that courses freely without dams, the Smith River offers a unique and unspoiled environment, making it one of America's cleanest rivers and a must-see for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and wild swimmers.

Smith River is located in Del Norte Country, a little more than 350 miles north of San Francisco. The nearest major airport is Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Oregon, which is about 110 miles away. Visitors can also fly into Crescent City Airport, which is closer but has limited flight options. Driving is the most common way to reach the area, with Highway 101 providing access along the coast.

In 1981, Smith River was designated as a Wild and Scenic River. It flows through lush forests, steep canyons, and remote wilderness, creating a picturesque backdrop for a variety of outdoor activities. With 300 miles of protected waters, visitors can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking, and hiking in this pristine setting. Its unspoiled beauty and ecological significance make it a popular destination, while still remaining one of California's many hidden gems and home to an ecosystem of diverse aquatic life.

