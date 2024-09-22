Swim In One Of America's Cleanest Rivers At This Pristine Emerald-Water California Destination
In the northwest corner of California is Smith River, a breathtaking natural wonder celebrated for its emerald-green waters and stunning surroundings. As the only major river in California that courses freely without dams, the Smith River offers a unique and unspoiled environment, making it one of America's cleanest rivers and a must-see for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and wild swimmers.
Smith River is located in Del Norte Country, a little more than 350 miles north of San Francisco. The nearest major airport is Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Oregon, which is about 110 miles away. Visitors can also fly into Crescent City Airport, which is closer but has limited flight options. Driving is the most common way to reach the area, with Highway 101 providing access along the coast.
In 1981, Smith River was designated as a Wild and Scenic River. It flows through lush forests, steep canyons, and remote wilderness, creating a picturesque backdrop for a variety of outdoor activities. With 300 miles of protected waters, visitors can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking, and hiking in this pristine setting. Its unspoiled beauty and ecological significance make it a popular destination, while still remaining one of California's many hidden gems and home to an ecosystem of diverse aquatic life.
Popular swimming locations on the Smith River
Several well-known swimming spots along the Smith River provide visitors with picturesque settings and opportunities for fun. Myrtle Beach and Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park (a local alternative to California's famous Redwoods National Park) are two particularly popular destinations. Located just off of Highway 199, Myrtle Beach is a favored swimming hole known for its cold, clear waters and rocky cliffs, which are ideal for jumping from. The area features a half-mile round-trip hiking trail that leads to the beach, making it accessible for day visitors.
Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, one of California's nine state parks, offers multiple swimming locations, including the Society Hole and various other spots along the river where visitors can sunbathe and take a dip in a breathtaking natural setting. For those seeking a more secluded experience, the Stony Creek Trail offers a 5.4-mile out-and-back hike that leads to a hidden swimming hole on the North Fork Smith River. The trail provides stunning views of the river and surrounding forest. Kayak enthusiasts can rent equipment from Redwood Rides in Hiouchi, with rates starting from 65 USD for a half-day single kayak rental.
These locations not only provide recreational opportunities but also allow swimmers to immerse themselves in the beauty of California's wilderness. But bear in mind that as warmer weather draws more visitors to these spots, it is common for popular areas to fill up quickly, especially on weekends and holidays.
Best times to visit
Unsurprisingly, summer, between May and September, is the peak season for visitors, making it the best time to visit. Temperatures are generally mild, averaging around 57°F, making outdoor activities enjoyable. However, prepare for larger crowds during weekends and holidays, particularly at spots like Myrtle Beach and Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Fall is another popular time to visit, with comfortable temperatures but fewer crowds from September through November. The changing leaves create a beautiful backdrop, and this season also marks the beginning of the salmon runs, which peak in November.
Winter offers a quieter experience, ideal for those seeking solitude in their outdoor pursuits during December to February. While temperatures are cooler, averaging between 32-59°F, the scenery is breathtaking, and the river often clears quickly after storms. Spring brings blooming wildflowers and mild weather, making between March and May a particularly pretty time to visit and explore the area. Although it can be rainy, the lush landscapes and vibrant flora create an especially picturesque setting.
Ultimately, the Smith River is a year-round destination, with each season offering unique experiences. Whether you're interested in swimming or simply enjoying the natural beauty, planning your visit according to these seasonal highlights can enhance your experience.