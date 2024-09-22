Explore An Underrated Gateway To Rocky Mountain At This Artsy Town Full Of Outdoor Fun
Rocky Mountain country has an artistic side, and you'll find it in the charming city of Loveland, Colorado. Located an hour north of Denver, Loveland is a lesser-known Colorado gem nestled in the foothills of the Rockies, with beautiful natural surroundings and 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. It's known as "America's Sweetheart City," and offers both outdoor thrills and artistic beauty in abundance. Loveland is also the perfect jumping-off point to many hot spots, including Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park just 35 minutes away, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is only 45 minutes away.
Loveland's immaculate vibes are best enjoyed on the shores of its glittering lakes, rambling hiking trails, and along the vibrant streets of downtown. With snowy mountain peaks in the background, you will not miss out on those quintessential Colorado vistas either. Whether you'd prefer to gallery-hop with a latte in hand or feel the wind on your face as you cycle the Colorado Front Range Trail, Loveland will definitely deliver. It's an underrated Colorado vacation destination that is totally worth the extra stop on your road trip to the Rockies.
Loveland is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts
Loveland's close proximity to Denver makes it a great choice for a day trip. However, if you choose to spend a weekend here, you won't run out of things to do, especially if you love spending time in nature. The northern Colorado city is a hub for outdoor recreation, especially cycling, hiking, fishing, and paddling.
On a warm day, a trip to Boyd Lake State Park is essential. The calm lake is set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Long's Peak and Continental Divide mountains, with a variety of rental boats available at the Boyd Lake Marina to enjoy the water. Carter Lake County Park is an extraordinary 1,110-acre reservoir with dramatic cliff views. It's also a hot spot for adventure, with opportunities for sailing, rock climbing, water skiing, camping, and even scuba diving. Loveland is also home to three fantastic public golf courses with panoramic views.
The artistic side of Loveland
If you're more artsy than outdoorsy, you will find plenty to love in Loveland. In fact, it was once voted one of The 100 Best Small Art Towns in America by Americans for the Arts. The city itself is practically a free open-air gallery, with colorful murals, sculptures, and installations around every corner. The Downtown Creative District is a vibrant scene with performing arts theaters, galleries, and year-round events held at The Foundry Plaza. One of Loveland's most longstanding traditions is Art In The Park, a fine arts festival running for over 57 years. The city also hosts an adorable Loveland "Sweetheart" Festival every Valentine's Day, snow or shine.
Downtown, you will find many artisan shops, galleries, restaurants, breweries, and cafes to explore. Discerning art enthusiasts must pay a visit to The Loveland Museum, an excellent art and history museum with a rotation of unique, high-end exhibits throughout the year. Between the gorgeous natural scenery and extraordinary art, a trip to Loveland will give you a new appreciation for all of life's beauties.