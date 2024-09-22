Explore An Underrated Gateway To Rocky Mountain At This Artsy Town Full Of Outdoor Fun

Rocky Mountain country has an artistic side, and you'll find it in the charming city of Loveland, Colorado. Located an hour north of Denver, Loveland is a lesser-known Colorado gem nestled in the foothills of the Rockies, with beautiful natural surroundings and 300 days of sunshine throughout the year. It's known as "America's Sweetheart City," and offers both outdoor thrills and artistic beauty in abundance. Loveland is also the perfect jumping-off point to many hot spots, including Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park just 35 minutes away, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is only 45 minutes away.

Advertisement

Loveland's immaculate vibes are best enjoyed on the shores of its glittering lakes, rambling hiking trails, and along the vibrant streets of downtown. With snowy mountain peaks in the background, you will not miss out on those quintessential Colorado vistas either. Whether you'd prefer to gallery-hop with a latte in hand or feel the wind on your face as you cycle the Colorado Front Range Trail, Loveland will definitely deliver. It's an underrated Colorado vacation destination that is totally worth the extra stop on your road trip to the Rockies.