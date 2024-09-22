This Enchanting, Coastal State Park Has To Be California's Most Underrated
Big Sur has to be one of California's most famous stretches of coastline. This ruggedly beautiful area in Central California where the Santa Lucia mountains meet the ocean is a combination of spectacular cliffs, old-growth forests, and incredible beaches — including one with purple sand. Some of the region's most beautiful places are protected in one of eight state parks, including the underrated Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.
The 4-square-mile Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park is about three hours from San Francisco, and the closest town is Carmel, a picturesque, under-the-radar wine destination, about an hour away. The park got its name from Julia Pfeiffer Burns, who was the daughter of one of the first European ranchers in the area; she lived and worked on the land in Big Sur for nearly her entire life. The land that is now the park was owned by the McWay family who then sold it to Lathrop and Helen Brown — side note, Lathrop was Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Harvard roommate. The Browns built vacation homes on the property, and in the 1960s after Lathrop's death, Helen donated the land to California to become a state park with the stipulation that it would bear Julia's name to honor her as one of the area's early settlers. Before European settlement, the Big Sur area was used by the Esselen Tribe for thousands of years.
McWay Falls is a highlight of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park
McWay Falls is perhaps the most well-known feature of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. The 80-foot-tall waterfall is one of only two waterfalls in the state that flow directly into the ocean or onto the beach, depending on the tides. You might be surprised to see palm trees along the cliff overlooking this coastal waterfall, which stands out among the native coastal redwood and oak trees that grow here. When the Browns lived there, they built a house, aptly called the Waterfall House, overlooking the waterfall, and they brought in palm trees for the landscaping. When Helen Brown donated the land, she said the house had to be turned into a museum within five years; that didn't end up happening, and the house was torn down. However, the viewing platform for the falls marks the base of the house and the palm trees were left in place.
You can see the falls from a pullout alongside Highway 1, or you can enter the park (state park fees apply) and take the easy, approximately half-mile trail out and back from the parking lot beneath the highway via a tunnel to the waterfall overlook. There's no access to the waterfall beach itself. Admire the waterfall and the little cove, but remember to look out into the ocean where you might see all kinds of marine mammals from sea otters to whales.
Hiking and camping at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park showcase Big Sur's beauty
The Waterfall Trail isn't the only trail at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. One popular longer hike is the Tan Bark Trail, which you can combine with the Tin House Fire Road to make an approximately 5.6-mile loop up and down through one of Big Sur's canyons. You can also check out the Tin House along the way. It's a rusty, broken-down cabin, which had been one of the houses that Lathrop and Helen Brown built on the land. There have been rumors that it was built for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, considering he was close with Lathrop Brown, but Brown's granddaughter has confirmed these are nothing but rumors.
You can also bring your gear for a camping adventure — there are a couple of hike-in campsites available here. The campsites overlook the water, and there are fire pits, picnic tables, and restrooms. Given their prime location, they can fill up months in advance, so make sure to book early and online with Reserve California.
If you're planning a visit in the winter, keep in mind that storms can cause landslides that may leave the road impassable, and there's only one way in and out. If there's heavy rain in the forecast, push pause on your trip plans and wait until things dry out a bit. Always respect any road and trail closures — after a storm in 2019, the entire park was closed, and some of the trails may still be off-limits and under restoration. So as you're planning your road trip along California's scenic Highway 1, add Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park to your must-stop list — you're sure to fall in love with it.