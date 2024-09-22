This Enchanting, Coastal State Park Has To Be California's Most Underrated

The Waterfall Trail isn't the only trail at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. One popular longer hike is the Tan Bark Trail, which you can combine with the Tin House Fire Road to make an approximately 5.6-mile loop up and down through one of Big Sur's canyons. You can also check out the Tin House along the way. It's a rusty, broken-down cabin, which had been one of the houses that Lathrop and Helen Brown built on the land. There have been rumors that it was built for Franklin Delano Roosevelt, considering he was close with Lathrop Brown, but Brown's granddaughter has confirmed these are nothing but rumors.

Advertisement

You can also bring your gear for a camping adventure — there are a couple of hike-in campsites available here. The campsites overlook the water, and there are fire pits, picnic tables, and restrooms. Given their prime location, they can fill up months in advance, so make sure to book early and online with Reserve California.

If you're planning a visit in the winter, keep in mind that storms can cause landslides that may leave the road impassable, and there's only one way in and out. If there's heavy rain in the forecast, push pause on your trip plans and wait until things dry out a bit. Always respect any road and trail closures — after a storm in 2019, the entire park was closed, and some of the trails may still be off-limits and under restoration. So as you're planning your road trip along California's scenic Highway 1, add Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park to your must-stop list — you're sure to fall in love with it.

Advertisement