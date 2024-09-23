This Scenic Park Named Best Tourist Attraction In America Is Not A State Or National One

The World Economic Forum has declared the United States the top country for tourism in 2024. Tens of millions of people visit the country every year and many of them will reel off their favorite cities, parks, and landmarks. But what, overall, is the "best" tourist attraction in all the 50 states?

There's no objective answer to a subjective question, but the popular booking site BookRetreats has crunched enough data to at least reflect the majority opinion. In the year 2024, the best tourist attraction in America is New York City's Central Park.

You may groan at the exposure bias — NYC is by far the most visited city in the US — but there are numerous valid reasons why Central Park scores 4.075 out of 5, according to 7,500 visitor reviews combined with hotel prices and state safety rankings. Some may prefer the wilder nature of Richmond Park, but Central Park offers visitors a large green space yielding peace, privacy, the opportunity to exercise, and a navigability that allows one to enter and exit with relative ease. It's one of the first and best examples of urban public landscaping. It's also the most filmed location in the world.

