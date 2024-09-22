The 5 Best-Rated Zoos In The Midwest, According To Travelers

No matter your age, a day at the zoo can be full of nostalgia and adventure. The joy in the air is palpable because let's face it — nothing beats seeing an animal up close that you've only read about or seen in movies and TV shows. But it's not only about catching glimpses of lions, tigers, and bears — zoos also offer animal feedings, shows, encounters, educational activities, and much more. There are numerous facilities worthy of your time found across the country .

Advertisement

What you might not realize is that the Midwest has some of the best zoos in America. Given that the region consists of 12 states, you might be wondering what areas to put on your bucket list. Luckily, Islands has done all the hard work for you. Using awards, Tripadvisor reviews, and more, we've narrowed down the five best-rated zoos in the Midwest.

Whether you live in the region or are planning a trip to the Midwest soon, the choices mentioned below should be on your radar. Take your littles ones or plan a date with that special someone. Whatever the case, you'll be sure to make unforgettable memories at these Midwest zoos.