The 5 Best-Rated Zoos In The Midwest, According To Travelers
No matter your age, a day at the zoo can be full of nostalgia and adventure. The joy in the air is palpable because let's face it — nothing beats seeing an animal up close that you've only read about or seen in movies and TV shows. But it's not only about catching glimpses of lions, tigers, and bears — zoos also offer animal feedings, shows, encounters, educational activities, and much more. There are numerous facilities worthy of your time found across the country .
What you might not realize is that the Midwest has some of the best zoos in America. Given that the region consists of 12 states, you might be wondering what areas to put on your bucket list. Luckily, Islands has done all the hard work for you. Using awards, Tripadvisor reviews, and more, we've narrowed down the five best-rated zoos in the Midwest.
Whether you live in the region or are planning a trip to the Midwest soon, the choices mentioned below should be on your radar. Take your littles ones or plan a date with that special someone. Whatever the case, you'll be sure to make unforgettable memories at these Midwest zoos.
Indianapolis Zoo, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana is an overlooked Midwest gem that's one of the best cities in America for beer aficionados. Impressively, it also features the Indianapolis Zoo, beloved on Tripadvisor where it's listed as one of the best things to do in the city. It also has a four-out-of-five bubble rating on the site. Visitors can expect to view animals like dolphins, walruses, elephants, kangaroos, and much more. But above all, this is the place to go for animal encounters. The Indianapolis Zoo has dolphin presentations at no extra charge with admission. For those who want to get even more up close and personal with the aquatic creatures, there is a paid meet and greet as well as a seasonal in-water experience.
Furthermore, the Indianapolis Zoo features other unique seasonal offerings for an additional price such as elephant bathing and animal art experiences. For a small fee, visitors can also feed animals like giraffes, rays, and more. "The dolphin presentation is a highlight, not just entertaining but educational as well," states a Tripadvisor review. "The grounds are well-maintained, and each habitat is designed with the animal's needs and visitor's views in mind. A great day out for anyone wanting to learn more about wildlife conservation."
But that's not all. The Indianapolis Zoo includes a few rides for visitors to enjoy at extra charge including a roller coaster and carousel. Another highlight at the Indianapolis Zoo is the White River Gardens, featuring a gorgeous greenhouse known as the Hilbert Conservatory. With so much to do and explore, the Indianapolis Zoo was named one of the best in the Midwest by Midwest Living. In addition, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked the Indianapolis Zoo the 10th best in the country in 2023.
Brookfield Zoo Chicago, Illinois
There are several tourist traps to be avoid in the Windy City and the Midwest, but Brookfield Zoo Chicago in Illinois is not one of them. Located less than 30 minutes by car from Downtown Chicago, it has received a slew of recognitions. For example, in 2023, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards named Brookfield Zoo Chicago the fifth-best in the U.S. Then in 2024, Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards ranked it as the fourth best zoo in the country. However, it's not just these publications holding Brookfield Zoo Chicago in high regard — TravelAwaits, which caters to travelers age 50 and over, classified it as No. 1 in their article "10 zoos to visit in the Midwest."
The massive site features an array of distinct exhibits that house animals like Humboldt penguins, Mexican gray wolves, pygmy hippos, Amur tigers, and koalas, just to name a few. All told, Brookfield Zoo Chicago states that it has more than 3,400 animals. In addition, there are tons of amenities offered to visitors. If your kids need to burn off extra energy, there are a couple playgrounds found at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Hungry? No problem. There are on-site eateries such as Cafe del Sol serving burgers, sandwiches, and more. In addition to its admission fee, Brookfield Zoo Chicago has carousel and Ferris wheel rides that are available for an additional price. As is Dolphins in Action, a show where visitors can view these aquatic creatures do tricks and more.
There is also a nursing room as well as a sensory-friendly room. Note that wheelchair, electric conveyance vehicle (ECV), and other rentals are offered. Simply put, accessibility and accommodating guests with disabilities is important.
Saint Louis Zoo, Missouri
When in St. Louis, Missouri, the iconic Gateway Arch is a Midwest must-visit. However, the same can be said about the Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park. Ranked as one of the top attractions in the city on Tripadvisor, reviewers commend the institution, which has a four-and-a-half bubble rating on the site. "This zoo is the best in the Midwest, if not one of the best in the nation," wrote one individual. "The topography of Forest Park combined with the zoo's natural and naturalized landscaping allow for a huge variety of wildly different settings in a relatively small space," another stated.
With that said, the Saint Louis Zoo is home to more than 16,000 animals, per the institution's website. This includes everything from polar bears to tarantulas, Boelen's pythons, Western lowland gorillas, and beyond. In fact, the Saint Louis Zoo has six different zones with different habitats for visitors to explore. For instance, the Discovery Corner features the Bayer Insectarium, while the Historic Hill has the Bird House and Garden, and so forth. Best of all, there is no admission fee for the Saint Louis Zoo.
Yes, you read that right. However, visitors can expect to pay for parking. Likewise, there are also paid experiences available such as a seasonal show with sea lions and the Emerson Zooline Railroad tour. No doubt all of this has contributed to USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards voting Saint Louis Zoo as one of the best in the U.S. in 2023, and 2024, coming in at number eight and number nine respectively. It was also voted as one of the best in the country by Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Ohio
Next time you're in Cincinnati, Ohio, make sure to include the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on your itinerary. At the time of this writing, it's listed as the best attraction in the city on Tripadvisor, where it has a rating of four-and-a-half out of five bubbles. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden even received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024. In addition, the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked it as the second-best zoo in the country, while the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards named it the eighth best.
Similarly to the Indianapolis Zoo, visitors are offered a bunch of paid seasonal animal encounters to enhance their experience with the likes of hippos, manatees, African penguins, and more. Examples include habitat tours, feedings, and beyond. But even if you don't opt to do one of these activities, you can expect to view unique animals such as puffins, Komodo dragons, red pandas, and white-faced saki monkeys. There is also what is known as the Reptile House, with snakes, tortoises, and more. "One of the best and most unique collection of animals of any of the zoos we've visited in the Midwest," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote.
Keep in mind that the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden does offer seasonal shows like Cheetah Encounters and Wings of Wonder complimentary with the price of admission. However, the animals aren't the only stars of the show. In 2024, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards named Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden the best botanical garden in the country. It features a butterfly garden, an endangered species area, and more. All in all, this is the ideal place for a nature and animal lover.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Nebraska
@michelle_guarro
📍Omaha’s Zoo & Aquarium 🐠🦋 @Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo #omahazoo #aquarium #Nebraska #beautifuldestinations #beautifulview #beautifulplaces♬ original sound - Michelle Guarro
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska, is, according to its website, 160 acres. Simply put, there is much to explore and experience at this attraction, which was named one of the best zoos in the Midwest by Midwest Living in 2022. In addition, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards ranked it as the best in the country in 2023 and 2024. So what's so special about this place? A Tripadvisor reviewer summarized it well. "The exhibits are top quality and offer great views of the animals," they wrote. "They have the world's largest indoor desert, world's largest nocturnal exhibit, America's largest indoor rainforest, and the largest aquarium in a zoo."
But that's only the beginning of what's offered at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Other notable exhibits on view include the Hubbard Gorilla Valley, the Hubbard Orangutan Forest, the Owen Sea Lion Shores, and African Grasslands with giraffes, elephants, cheetahs and more. If that wasn't enough, there are paid educational tours available, including the Elephant Backstage Experience and more.
Likewise, there are plenty of fun activities for little ones such as a stingray touch pool, a train ride, chairlift ride, giraffe feedings, and more, all available for an additional fee. Needless to say, this is the ultimate zoo. At the time of this writing, Omaha's Henry Doorly is ranked as the top attraction in the city on Tripadvisor, where it was honored with a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024. Moreover, it was listed on TravelAwaits' "10 Zoos To Visit In The Midwest" article.
Methodology
The Midwest zoos in this article are not listed in any particular order and are based on rankings from publications and websites like Midwest Living, a regional magazine, and TravelAwaits. Our selections were also narrowed down with the help of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings. Recognitions like Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, Readers' Choice Awards from USA Today 10Best, and Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards were also taken into consideration. In addition, we chose to highlight zoos offering unique animal experiences, attractions, and amenities to appeal to visitors of all ages.
Lastly, although zoos have had a negative reputation throughout the centuries, the institutions above note that they are committed to conservation efforts. At the time of this writing, they are accredited members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).