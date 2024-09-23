Here's What You Need To Know About Deadly Box Jellyfish Before Your Next Beach Vacation

Thanks to "Jaws," we all know there are some dangerous, shark-infested waters out there, and it's probably no secret that we should pay attention to the deadly currents of Florida's most dangerous beaches. But there's another villain in the waters, too: the Australian box jellyfish. Its blueish, translucent body is covered in tentacles that can puncture their prey, causing potentially deadly conditions.

Advertisement

Jellyfish are known for their colorful, umbrella-shaped heads and stringy limbs. Although they're 95% water, that last 5% does pack a punch — they can use their tentacles to prick their prey with poisonous venom. The average jellyfish sting is a painful but temporary inconvenience. That stands in stark contrast to the box jellyfish, which carries toxic venom that can cause severe reactions like cramping and paralysis within five minutes, preventing the victim from even returning to shore. According to Britannica, between 40 and 100 fatalities from Australian box jellyfish are reported annually, though these are probably low estimates. Even when not deadly, their stings can leave lingering pain for weeks to come. Read on to learn where to find them, and what to do if you have the misfortune of being stung by one.

Advertisement