Massachusetts' Highest Point Is A Secret Spot With Unbelievably Panoramic Fall Foliage Views

Massachusetts' colorful secret mountain reaches beyond the hills. With numerous pathways around Mount Greylock, the area is mostly self-guided; however, you may go on guided walks run by Mount Greylock State Reservation and the Visitor Center. Up to an hour in length, you'll walk along the peak's paved grounds while learning about the environment, and some walks incorporate breathing and mindfulness practices. The Scenic Summit Tours are wheelchair-accessible, and all ages are welcome.

Advertisement

On your own, you can discover autumnal colors on picturesque loop trails like the 2.6-mile Vista Loop, which includes parts of the Appalachian Trail. Grass Hopper is a small but great, breathtaking trail well-suited for mountain bikes, which you can access near Cheshire trailhead. For a more primitive experience, hike-in camping is available, and the site is located a few miles from the peak. Prices are reasonable at around $10 a night, you can buy your own firewood, and the season ends by mid-October.

Early fall — mid-September to mid-October — is the optimum time to see striking foliage at this iconic fall destination. Expect traffic jams leading up to the summit and battles for the limited parking at the top, as Mount Greylock won't be so hidden during this time of year. Avoiding weekends and venturing on long scenic trails like the Ragged Mountain Loop may help you avoid the congestion. Dress for the season: Fall weather in Adams is usually dryer than summer but wetter than winter, and day temperatures reach into the 60s in September but get colder in October, when they reach the mid-50s during the day and the low 40s at night. Bring warmer clothes when ascending the mountain, as the summit can be 5 to 10 degrees cooler compared to the base. However you reach the tip of Mount Greylock, you won't believe the fall landscape stretching out before you.

Advertisement