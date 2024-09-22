Massachusetts' Highest Point Is A Secret Spot With Unbelievably Panoramic Fall Foliage Views
If you're looking for a secluded spot with amazing fall foliage, Mount Greylock is it. Located in the quaint town of Adams, Massachusetts (named after patriarch Samuel Adams), the 3,491-foot-tall mountain is considered the highest peak in the state. Situated within the Taconic Mountains, the secret summit is surrounded by a lush, taiga-boreal forest. With an array of colors, Mount Greylock may be the perfect getaway for fall leaf-lovers, especially among the golden brilliance of beech and striped maples. Officially known as Mount Greylock State Reservation and sometimes called Saddleback Mountain, the natural landmark offers vast, unobstructed views up to 90 miles in any direction. On the clearest day, you can see an unbelievable panorama of the idyllic Berkshires and Green Mountains, including the adjacent New England states.
The discreet mountain has a deep history that originates in the late 19th century. With its mystical fog and rolling hills, the preserved wilderness became a popular tourist attraction and was named the state's first park in 1898. Over time, Massachusetts' highest point has inspired well-known authors like Henry David Thoreau, Nathanial Hawthorne, Herman Melville, and J.K. Rowling, who named it the location of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With about 12,500 acres and over 70 miles of hiking trails to explore, Mount Greylock is a top destination for spectacular fall colors that also has a quiet, contemplative nature.
Witness incredible views atop Mount Greylock
There are many ways to witness Mount Greylock's panoramic foliage. Driving from Adams to the summit is the fastest. Choose from two directions: north on Massachusetts Route 8 to Notch Road or south to Rockwell Road, though both routes take about 40 minutes. The roads are free to access, although there is a small fee to park at the summit. If you're going to get up there on foot or by bike, the simplest out-and-back trail from the base is the Cheshire Harbor Trail, near West Mountain Road, which may take up to four hours. Biking up Mount Greylock is a good challenge, too, but only advanced cyclists should undertake it.
Once you're at the summit, you can continue your ascent by climbing to the top of the statuesque Veterans War Memorial Tower. Commemorated in 1933, this 92-foot-tall former lighthouse gives you the ultimate, 360-degree view. The tower is free and generally open from sunrise to sunset. Bascom Lodge is also located at the summit; it's a vintage-style hall where you can eat, sleep, or warm up by the fire. The lodge typically operates Wednesdays through Sundays, and reservations are recommended. Mount Greylock Visitor Center is a 20-minute drive south from the site and also offers boundless mountain views. Hours are usually 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-October.
Explore Greylock's vast colorful hills
Massachusetts' colorful secret mountain reaches beyond the hills. With numerous pathways around Mount Greylock, the area is mostly self-guided; however, you may go on guided walks run by Mount Greylock State Reservation and the Visitor Center. Up to an hour in length, you'll walk along the peak's paved grounds while learning about the environment, and some walks incorporate breathing and mindfulness practices. The Scenic Summit Tours are wheelchair-accessible, and all ages are welcome.
On your own, you can discover autumnal colors on picturesque loop trails like the 2.6-mile Vista Loop, which includes parts of the Appalachian Trail. Grass Hopper is a small but great, breathtaking trail well-suited for mountain bikes, which you can access near Cheshire trailhead. For a more primitive experience, hike-in camping is available, and the site is located a few miles from the peak. Prices are reasonable at around $10 a night, you can buy your own firewood, and the season ends by mid-October.
Early fall — mid-September to mid-October — is the optimum time to see striking foliage at this iconic fall destination. Expect traffic jams leading up to the summit and battles for the limited parking at the top, as Mount Greylock won't be so hidden during this time of year. Avoiding weekends and venturing on long scenic trails like the Ragged Mountain Loop may help you avoid the congestion. Dress for the season: Fall weather in Adams is usually dryer than summer but wetter than winter, and day temperatures reach into the 60s in September but get colder in October, when they reach the mid-50s during the day and the low 40s at night. Bring warmer clothes when ascending the mountain, as the summit can be 5 to 10 degrees cooler compared to the base. However you reach the tip of Mount Greylock, you won't believe the fall landscape stretching out before you.