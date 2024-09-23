This Family-Friendly Spot Along California's Highway 1 Is A Hidden Gem For Outdoor Adventure

If you're taking a road trip along California's Highway 1's scenic coastline, make sure to stop at Moss Landing, especially if you love wildlife and exploring the outdoors. Whale watching, kayaking, surfing, hiking — you can do it all here. What makes this small fishing village particularly unique for outdoor adventure is its location at the heart of Monterey Bay, halfway between Monterey and Santa Cruz. It is situated at the mouth of Elkhorn Slough, a combination of coastal wetland and tidal estuary that teems with wildlife, and just offshore you'll find Monterey Canyon. This canyon is two miles deep in places — double that of the Grand Canyon — and it's a thriving ecosystem with wildlife of all kinds and all sizes. The depth of the canyon and its proximity to the shore make Moss Landing an ideal destination for whale watching.

Whale-watching boats that come out of Monterey may be making their way toward Moss Landing to spot whales, so if you start in Moss Landing, you'll have more time to observe these magnificent animals. Sea Goddess Whale Watching, Sanctuary Cruises, and Blue Ocean Whale Watch are all well-reviewed outfitters that depart from Moss Landing.

Which whales you'll see depends on the season, but you're almost 100% guaranteed to see whales of some kind whenever you go out. Humpback whales frequent Monterey Bay from spring through fall, and gray whales migrate through during winter. You might even get a chance to see a blue whale in late summer and fall — these elusive creatures are the largest animals on the planet. Throughout the year, you'll also have a chance to see orcas, dolphins, California sea lions, harbor seals, and sea otters.

