This Family-Friendly Spot Along California's Highway 1 Is A Hidden Gem For Outdoor Adventure
If you're taking a road trip along California's Highway 1's scenic coastline, make sure to stop at Moss Landing, especially if you love wildlife and exploring the outdoors. Whale watching, kayaking, surfing, hiking — you can do it all here. What makes this small fishing village particularly unique for outdoor adventure is its location at the heart of Monterey Bay, halfway between Monterey and Santa Cruz. It is situated at the mouth of Elkhorn Slough, a combination of coastal wetland and tidal estuary that teems with wildlife, and just offshore you'll find Monterey Canyon. This canyon is two miles deep in places — double that of the Grand Canyon — and it's a thriving ecosystem with wildlife of all kinds and all sizes. The depth of the canyon and its proximity to the shore make Moss Landing an ideal destination for whale watching.
Whale-watching boats that come out of Monterey may be making their way toward Moss Landing to spot whales, so if you start in Moss Landing, you'll have more time to observe these magnificent animals. Sea Goddess Whale Watching, Sanctuary Cruises, and Blue Ocean Whale Watch are all well-reviewed outfitters that depart from Moss Landing.
Which whales you'll see depends on the season, but you're almost 100% guaranteed to see whales of some kind whenever you go out. Humpback whales frequent Monterey Bay from spring through fall, and gray whales migrate through during winter. You might even get a chance to see a blue whale in late summer and fall — these elusive creatures are the largest animals on the planet. Throughout the year, you'll also have a chance to see orcas, dolphins, California sea lions, harbor seals, and sea otters.
Moss Landing has great kayaking in calm waters with lots of wildlife
Moss Landing Harbor and Elkhorn Slough are sheltered areas, so the paddling is mellow and perfect for beginners and families. And you don't have to go far to see all kinds of wildlife. When it comes to sea otter spotting, there's basically no better place in Monterey Bay than Elkhorn Slough. Once thought to be extinct, the population of this keystone species has gradually rebounded with careful conservation efforts, and you can very nearly always see these charismatic creatures in Elkhorn Slough, as they dive for food or float together in rafts to rest and clean themselves.
Female otters come into the protected waters of the slough to have their babies, so if you hear a high-pitched squeaking when you're out on the water, be on the lookout for a fluffy pup calling for mom. Other animals can be spotted here, like harbor seals, who often use the area to give birth in spring. Remember to always keep a respectful, safe distance from all marine mammals. Moss Landing and Elkhorn Slough are also celebrated for bird watching. Hundreds of species of resident and migratory birds can be spotted here, like egrets, pelicans, herons, osprey, cormorants, and more.
Monterey Bay Kayaks and Kayak Connection both offer kayak and standup paddleboard rentals, as well as guided tours, where you can learn more about the Monterey Bay ecosystem. Since it's a tidal estuary, your best bet is to try and time your kayak trip so you're getting helped back towards the shore as the tide is going out. That will make your paddle easier towards the end of your outing when you're the most tired.
Where to hike, surf, dine, and stay in Moss Landing
For hiking, there are several miles of trails in the Elkhorn Slough Reserve that take you through the woodlands and tidal flats along Elkhorn Slough's main channel. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, there are guided walks through the reserve — check in at the visitor center for more info. It's also nice to walk and play along the two miles of open sand at Moss Landing State Beach; it's rarely crowded and gives you beautiful views of the ocean. You can also take a horseback ride along the beach with Monterey Bay Equestrian Center, and if you're a surfer, the beach can get some big waves, particularly during the winter. The water is cold there year-round, so make sure you have a good wetsuit.
For some yummy food while you're visiting Moss Landing, Sea Harvest serves freshly caught seafood with views out over Elkhorn Slough. The Haute Enchilada serves a range of Latin inspired dishes, like Peruvian empanadas and chile relleno. For a quick pick-me-up, The Power Plant Coffee + Store has coffee and quick meals like burritos and sandwiches. It's the perfect place to grab something to go for a family picnic at the beach.
Moss Landing's central location makes it an easy day trip whether you're staying in Santa Cruz with its iconic beach boardwalk or in Monterey with its world-class aquarium. Or you can stay nearby. The Inn at Moss Landing Point is a 30-room hotel just south of the harbor. Captain's Inn at Moss Landing is another good spot, with views of the Old Salinas River and Elkhorn Slough's wetlands.