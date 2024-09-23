The Breathtaking Albanian Island That Looks Just Like A Greek Getaway Without The Crowds
Tucked away along Albania's southern coast sits Ksamil, a little-known wonder just 7.5 miles south of Saranda that's home to a delightful mix of beaches, history, and natural beauty. Often referred to as the "Maldives of Albania", this charming area has rapidly become a popular place for travelers seeking a Mediterranean paradise without the crowds typically found in more well-known European beach towns. Indeed, Albania as a whole is an underrated alternative to crowded Greek destinations, offering similar charm with fewer tourists. With its clear waters, white sandy beaches, and proximity to important historical sites, Ksamil provides an ideal escape for beach lovers, history enthusiasts, and outdoor explorers alike. The town's idyllic setting between the Ionian Sea and Butrint Lagoon enhances its allure, making it a must-visit spot for travelers looking for both relaxation and adventure.
Ksamil offers a unique blend of natural beauty and modern amenities that sets it apart from other Mediterranean destinations. The town boasts a vibrant culinary scene, with seafront restaurants serving fresh catches of the day and traditional Albanian dishes. Adventure seekers can explore the nearby Ksamil Islands by kayak or paddleboard, offering a chance to discover secluded coves and hidden beaches.
While Ksamil remains less busy than other, more popular beach destinations, it is experiencing rapid development. As such, some beaches have become more crowded during peak season, so it's recommended that you book your activities, accommodation, and food ahead of time to avoid disappointment.
The beaches of Ksamil
Undoubtedly, Ksamil's main draw lies in its beaches, and while they are often overlooked in lists of Europe's best beach destinations, they certainly rival some of the continent's most famous coastal spots. The coastline is adorned with numerous small coves and sandy stretches, each radiating its own unique charm. Ksamil Beach is the most popular spot, known for its stunning turquoise waters and soft white sand. This beach provides ample opportunities for swimming, kayaking, jet skiing, and paddle boarding, with rentals readily available nearby from places like Ksamili Water Sports.
For visitors seeking a quieter experience, Augusto Beach is a hidden gem located about a 25-minute walk from the bustling Ksamil Beach. While the sand here may not be as soft as at other beaches, as it is made up of small pebbles, the water remains equally beautiful and less crowded, making it perfect for snorkeling and swimming. Another gorgeous option is Paradise Beach, which boasts shallow waters. As it is located in a little cove, this beach is ideal for families with younger children, or those who like to relax, and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. This beach also features several beach bars and restaurants where visitors can enjoy fresh seafood and refreshing drinks while soaking up the sun. Mirror Beach is another must-visit location, only about 4 miles from Ksamil, known for its calm waters that reflect the surrounding white cliffs and sky. This picturesque spot is slightly off the beaten path, along a road that takes you over the cliffs, making it an excellent choice for those looking to escape the crowds while enjoying tranquility and stunning sunsets. While all of these beaches are undeniably beautiful, visitors should be aware that all beaches require payment for sun loungers and umbrellas, which can range from 1,000 – 3,000 LEK, or about $10 – $30, a day.
The best time to visit these beautiful beaches is during the shoulder seasons of May-June and September-October when temperatures are pleasantly warm and crowds are smaller compared to the peak summer months of July and August. The off-season, from November to April, can see many businesses closing, limiting your options for activities.
Exploring nature and history
Beyond its beaches, Ksamil offers a wealth of natural and historical attractions that enhance its appeal as a gorgeous travel destination. Just a short distance from Ksamil lies Butrint National Park, a protected area of significance and a UNESCO World Heritage site that showcases ruins from Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Venetian periods. The park encompasses 53 square miles, and some must-see features include a well-preserved Greek theater, Roman public baths, a paleo-Christian baptistery with beautiful mosaics, and a 9th-century basilica. The park also provides the opportunity to explore the on-site museum and discover hiking trails through diverse ecosystems, and a typical visit lasts about 3 hours. The entrance ticket to Butrint National Park is 1000 LEK, or about $10, and it's open from 9am until 7pm. The park can be reached by bus from the nearby city of Saranda, with the journey taking about 30-40 minutes.
Nature lovers can also visit the nearby Syri i Kaltër, or "Blue Eye", a mesmerizing natural spring known for its striking blue color and depths that appear to go on forever. Its dark center, or "pupil", is created by the depth of the spring, while the surrounding lighter blue "iris" is formed by the shallower water. While the true depth of the Blue Eye remains unknown, divers have descended to fifty meters and this mystery only adds to the allure of the already magical site. The Blue Eye is surrounded by oak and sycamore trees, creating a lush environment that has been designated a Natural Monument. While swimming here is officially prohibited to preserve the clear water, the site is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic, and is an easy drive of about an hour from Ksamil.
When planning your visit to explore these sites, we recommend going during May-June or September-October for mild weather and fewer crowds. While July and August are warmer, they also come with higher prices and larger crowds at historical sites. For those looking to explore more of the Balkan coast, Montenegro offers another unsung destination with similar appeal to Ksamil, providing an alternative to more crowded spots along the Dalmatian Coast.