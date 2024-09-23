The Breathtaking Albanian Island That Looks Just Like A Greek Getaway Without The Crowds

Undoubtedly, Ksamil's main draw lies in its beaches, and while they are often overlooked in lists of Europe's best beach destinations, they certainly rival some of the continent's most famous coastal spots. The coastline is adorned with numerous small coves and sandy stretches, each radiating its own unique charm. Ksamil Beach is the most popular spot, known for its stunning turquoise waters and soft white sand. This beach provides ample opportunities for swimming, kayaking, jet skiing, and paddle boarding, with rentals readily available nearby from places like Ksamili Water Sports.

Advertisement

For visitors seeking a quieter experience, Augusto Beach is a hidden gem located about a 25-minute walk from the bustling Ksamil Beach. While the sand here may not be as soft as at other beaches, as it is made up of small pebbles, the water remains equally beautiful and less crowded, making it perfect for snorkeling and swimming. Another gorgeous option is Paradise Beach, which boasts shallow waters. As it is located in a little cove, this beach is ideal for families with younger children, or those who like to relax, and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. This beach also features several beach bars and restaurants where visitors can enjoy fresh seafood and refreshing drinks while soaking up the sun. Mirror Beach is another must-visit location, only about 4 miles from Ksamil, known for its calm waters that reflect the surrounding white cliffs and sky. This picturesque spot is slightly off the beaten path, along a road that takes you over the cliffs, making it an excellent choice for those looking to escape the crowds while enjoying tranquility and stunning sunsets. While all of these beaches are undeniably beautiful, visitors should be aware that all beaches require payment for sun loungers and umbrellas, which can range from 1,000 – 3,000 LEK, or about $10 – $30, a day.

Advertisement

The best time to visit these beautiful beaches is during the shoulder seasons of May-June and September-October when temperatures are pleasantly warm and crowds are smaller compared to the peak summer months of July and August. The off-season, from November to April, can see many businesses closing, limiting your options for activities.