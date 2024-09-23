America's Most 'Well-Connected' Airport Is Located In The Midwest

When aviation analytics company Cirium named the best-connected airports in the world, it looked at which hubs offered the most nonstop flights on a daily basis. For Chicago O'Hare International Airport, that number came to 270. While it tied with Schiphol as the fourth best-connected airport in the world, O'Hare is the highest-ranked in North America. All those flights departing from Chicago carry more than 86 million passengers and 1.5 tons of cargo around the world annually.

Much of the airport's connectivity is due to Chicago's service to destinations throughout the U.S. The airport offers 963 flights to 166 U.S. cities, which makes up the vast majority of its daily service. These direct flights include dozens of smaller cities across the Midwest. Internationally, 116 direct flights depart from O'Hare daily, serving 59 cities across the globe — you can even catch a nonstop flight to the Caribbean. When considering the number of international destinations and scheduled connections, FDI Markets ranked JFK International Airport in New York as the No. 2 best-connected airport in the world, while Chicago only makes it to No. 10. However, you might want to avoid flying through JFK unless you want your luggage to be lost.

