One Of America's Most Underrated Fall Foliage Destinations Is A North Carolina Mountain Town
When thinking about the best places in America to watch the fall foliage, we often gravitate toward better-known and popular options — states like Vermont, Maine, or Rhode Island. In fact, millions of people visit New England each year to take in the gorgeous hues and stunning natural surroundings. This can make traveling to these famed leaf-peeping destinations both expensive and overcrowded. Visiting a lesser-known fall foliage destination is the perfect solution. Banner Elk, North Carolina was named one of the 10 underrated places for fall foliage in the United States in 2023 by Trips To Discover.
Banner Elk is ideally located within Avery County, at the center of the Blue Ridge Mountain range, surrounded by dense woodland and trees. With its laid-back small-town feel and epic natural surroundings, Banner Elk offers more than just photogenic moments. It's a hidden gem for outdoor adventure enthusiasts, with a variety of thrilling activities for the whole family to enjoy. The best time to watch the trees change is from late September into early November. Check out the NC High Country Fall Color Guide for the most up-to-date details on when the fall colors are at their most impressive.
Ride North Carolina's first alpine coaster and visit America's highest suspension bridge
Banner Elk is the ultimate outdoor adventure playground no matter the season, but its natural surroundings are particularly vibrant and awe-inspiring in the fall. One of the most thrilling ways to witness the changing of the season is by taking a ride of the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, the first of its kind in the state. Experience an adrenaline rush as you zoom among and through tree canopies at a top speed of 27-miles-per-hour. The coaster is open year-round, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m daily, except on Friday and Saturday when it stays open an hour longer. Tickets cost $16 for adults, $13 for youth, and $5 for children (you can also purchase a bundle option for multiple rides in one session). Register your check-in time online for safety purposes and to ensure you get a ride upon arrival.
While in the area, visiting the Mile High Swinging Bridge — America's highest suspension footbridge — is another fun option, located 9.7 miles away (approximately a 20 minute drive). The bridge earned its moniker due to its mile-high elevation, boasting spectacular, uninterrupted views of the surrounding natural landscape and Grandfather Mountain's Linville Peak. Much like the Alpine Coaster, it's essential to book tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry. Ticket prices reflect seasonal demand, ranging from $30 for adults on peak days to $25 on mid-level days, and $20 on base days. Children have a flat rate of $10 across all dates. The area's elevations means you should expect cooler and windier temperatures, so be sure to dress accordingly.
Cruise along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway
Another way to avoid the crowds and admire wildlife is to take a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 469-mile route stretches across the central and southern Appalachian Mountains, making it a must-visit for those who want to immerse themselves in nature. Part of the leisurely drive winds through some of the most scenic parts of North Carolina. Banner Elk is 12 miles away from joining the parkway at the Linn Cove Viaduct (milepost 304). The viaduct is an impressive feat of engineering, highly regarded as one of the most complex structures of its kind, designed to blend in seamlessly with the glorious natural surroundings, making it the most famous on the Parkway route. While you are not allowed to walk on the viaduct, there are lookout posts and the Tanawha Trail nearby, where you can soak up the views.
Turning off at milepost 305 takes you towards Grandfather Mountain, the highest point within the surrounding mountain range. Hiking enthusiasts can tackle some of the mountain's plentiful trails, ranging from easy to strenuous levels of difficulty, all while taking in the fresh air and fall hues. The area is not only breathtaking for its fall foliage, but also equally remarkable for its wildlife sightings, including otters, elks, eagles, and bears. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation runs a Meet The Bears Tour on weekends between April and October for those looking to learn a little more about these majestic animals. Tours cost $20 per person.