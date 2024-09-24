One Of America's Most Underrated Fall Foliage Destinations Is A North Carolina Mountain Town

Banner Elk is the ultimate outdoor adventure playground no matter the season, but its natural surroundings are particularly vibrant and awe-inspiring in the fall. One of the most thrilling ways to witness the changing of the season is by taking a ride of the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, the first of its kind in the state. Experience an adrenaline rush as you zoom among and through tree canopies at a top speed of 27-miles-per-hour. The coaster is open year-round, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m daily, except on Friday and Saturday when it stays open an hour longer. Tickets cost $16 for adults, $13 for youth, and $5 for children (you can also purchase a bundle option for multiple rides in one session). Register your check-in time online for safety purposes and to ensure you get a ride upon arrival.

While in the area, visiting the Mile High Swinging Bridge — America's highest suspension footbridge — is another fun option, located 9.7 miles away (approximately a 20 minute drive). The bridge earned its moniker due to its mile-high elevation, boasting spectacular, uninterrupted views of the surrounding natural landscape and Grandfather Mountain's Linville Peak. Much like the Alpine Coaster, it's essential to book tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry. Ticket prices reflect seasonal demand, ranging from $30 for adults on peak days to $25 on mid-level days, and $20 on base days. Children have a flat rate of $10 across all dates. The area's elevations means you should expect cooler and windier temperatures, so be sure to dress accordingly.

