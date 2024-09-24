Why You'll Think Twice Before Walking Around A Pool Barefoot On Your Next Vacation

A vacation packed with adrenaline-fueled activities is always exciting, but truth be told, no-pressure staycations at a hotel or resort can be just as satisfying. It gets even better when there's a pool involved, allowing you to unwind by the water, drink in hand, a good book in the other, and all your stress just floating away. If luck's on your side, you might even get the pool to yourself — no cannonballing kids, just you and that sparkling water. You can dive in and out at your leisure or simply stroll around because why not? Just be sure not to walk barefoot by the pool unless you're looking to invite a bacteria party to your feet — or worse, catch an infection.

Much like how you'd think twice before kicking off your shoes on a plane, you'll want to reconsider ditching your flip-flops when walking near a pool, no matter the location. Whether you're at a fancy hotel with an Insta-worthy luxurious pool or making do with your cruise ship's mini one, your feet deserve some protection. It doesn't take a genius to figure out why. Surfaces can be crawling with bacteria, and your feet are quick to pick them up. Poolsides, in particular, are normally warm and moist, making them the perfect condition for all sorts of nasty stuff to flourish. So unless you're hoping to bring home more than just a tan, keep those flip-flops on and let your feet thank you later.