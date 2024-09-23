The World's Safest City To Visit Is Also One Of America's Most Breathtaking Destinations
When searching for the perfect destination to unwind and truly disconnect, safety is often just as important as stunning scenery. Honolulu was named the "Safest City to Travel to in the World" by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) in 2024, offering travelers a serene escape with peace of mind. Honolulu was recognized for its low violent crime rate along with its progressive health measures and for its commitment to the safety of women, LGBTQ+, and BIPOC travelers. Despite Honolulu's ranking as the safest city for travel globally, it's interesting to note that the U.S. itself didn't make the cut on BHTP's list of safest countries.
Situated on the breathtaking island of Oahu, Honolulu's idyllic beaches, lush landscapes, and cultural richness make it a perennial favorite among travelers. The recognition from BHTP's "State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations" report — the longest-running and most-trusted research project tracking U.S. travelers' views on safety — only enhances its appeal. These rankings are meticulously determined by analyzing data from the State of Travel Insurance survey, conducted in September 2023, alongside multiple third-party sources. For anyone seeking both beauty and security, Honolulu is a top-tier choice.
Tranquil escapes and oceanfront adventures in Honolulu
Honolulu offers more than just safety — it's a sanctuary for relaxation and natural beauty. And no visit to Honolulu is complete without experiencing its world-class beaches. Begin your journey at Lanikai Beach, a mere 28-minute drive from downtown Honolulu. Often hailed as one of the most breathtaking beaches on the planet, Lanikai's powdery white sands and crystal-clear waters offer a tranquil escape without the bustling crowds of Waikiki.
For a more authentic taste of local culture, venture to Oahu's iconic North Shore. Here, you can explore charming boutiques and indulge in a refreshing, plant-based, locally-made acai bowl at the beloved Hale'iwa Bowls. This quaint kiosk is not only conveniently located near the local shops but also a scenic 45-minute walk, or 5-minute drive, from Laniakea Beach, better known as Turtle Beach, one of Oahu's most magical spots. True to its name, this serene haven is home to a large population of wild sea turtles. Visitors are often treated to the sight of these gentle creatures lounging on the sands or swimming gracefully through the shallow waters. It's a peaceful and awe-inspiring destination, perfect for those seeking a quiet connection with nature.
Those craving a peaceful adventure can embark on a gentle 1.7-mile hike to Manoa Falls, a serene 150-foot waterfall nestled within a tropical rainforest. As the sun sets, make your way to the Maunakea Visitor Information Station for a stargazing session under some of the clearest skies on Earth. They host stargazing events, and there are no entrance or parking fees.
Honolulu's cultural and spiritual havens
Visitors seeking ultimate relaxation should not miss the Moana Lani Spa at The Westin, the only waterfront spa in Waikiki. Offering world-class treatments alongside breathtaking ocean views, this sanctuary allows guests to indulge in Hawaiian healing traditions while the soothing sounds of the Pacific enhance the experience. A visit to the Byodo-In Temple is a must. Located near the Ko'olau Mountains, this tranquil Buddhist sanctuary was dedicated in 1968 to commemorate the centennial of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii. Surrounded by lush gardens, koi ponds, and towering bamboo forests, it's an ideal setting for meditation. Visitors can ring the three-ton brass peace bell for good luck or sit in the shade of the iconic Buddha statue, which symbolizes enlightenment.
For a deeper connection to Hawaii's cultural history, stop by the Honolulu Museum of Art. Founded in 1927 by Anna Rice Cooke, the museum has grown into one of the premier art institutions in the Pacific, housing an extensive collection of more than 55,000 pieces. Its exhibits span across various cultures, with a particular emphasis on Asian, Pacific, and Hawaiian art.
Honolulu is more than just the safest city to visit; it's a destination where natural beauty, cultural richness, and a sense of peace come together to create an unforgettable experience. Whether you're relaxing on pristine beaches like Lanikai, exploring lush landscapes at Manoa Falls, or immersing yourself in the serenity of the Byodo-In Temple, Honolulu offers countless ways to unwind and connect with nature. With its perfect balance of safety, beauty, and culture, this island paradise offers an ideal retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and discovery.