Europe's Two Most Expensive Cities For Dining Out Are In The Same Country
Switzerland's snow-laden mountains with breathtaking trails and sun-soaked, crystal alpine lakes have grown accustomed to hosting royalty, the uber-rich, and celebrities alike. As such, the country's eye-wateringly priciest cities are a part of the parcel as well, and the most frequented and largest cities, Zurich and Geneva, jointly top the list of the 10 most expensive places to eat in Europe, according to a study by FerryGoGo. How much for a 3-course meal for two people in either city? An average cost of 116.19 CHF, or $137.42 USD.
Sharing several Michelin star establishments between them, it's easy to suppose that it's the high-end dining scene swaying the spending, but even a small plate of pasta in the top "cheap eats" spot in Geneva will set you back 19 CHF. Diners inclined towards high-end nights out will love both cities, but more budget-conscious travelers can still enjoy both city's cuisine scenes by sticking to the spots favored by local crowds.
Where to fine dine or eat for cheap in Zurich, Switzerland
Switzerland's sleek business capital blends soaring corporate towers with a medieval old town. Between the glass walls of the financial towers and the curving cobbled lanes, relatively affordable dining options sit alongside extravagant eateries. If you're looking to pinch a few pennies in one of Europe's most expensive cities, follow the locals on their lunch breaks. Try the popular Sternen Grill for conventionally Central European fare, like grilled bratwurst smothered in mustard and served in a crusty roll, for just 8.50 CHF. For a full sit-down meal, pile your plate with intense Sri Lankan flavors at Friend's Corner. Mains start at 21.50 CHF and you can bring your own bottle to accompany fragrant curries and generously apportioned rice dishes.
Go all out with innovative takes on Italian classics at Restaurant Orsini by Mandarin Oriental, where a light 6-course tasting menu will run you 320 CHF for lunch. Or, if you haven't packed your black-tie garb, save your big bucks for Bianchi. A joint venture between local gastronomes and the country's best-known fishmonger, they serve up arguably the best seafood in Switzerland. You'll definitely appreciate how the city was ranked as one of Europe's most expensive, though, after splashing 44 CHF on a lobster salad starter, 65 CHF on a pasta course, or 12.5 CHF per shrimp flame grilled from fresh. Though the price point may feel painful, the quality is unmatched and the portions are generous.
Where to eat on any budget in Geneva, Switzerland
Switzerland's pretty lakeside metropolis, Geneva is notorious for its extortionate prices. Diners looking for unique and high-end culinary experiences will have no problems here, but if you're hoping to pinch a few pennies there are a couple of options available. At Buvette des Bains, guests can enjoy premium views over Lake Geneva from their outdoor seating selection while only paying 15 CHF for a hearty meal. Locals on a budget also favor Café La Limite, a carnivorous tavern where the meat portions are piled high. The hand-written menu may change, but you still shouldn't expect to pay more than 22 CHF for a plate.
To understand how the city earned its joint place at the top of the Europe's pricy city list, explore its exceptional fine-dining scene. In the city, visit Michelin-starred Le Falcon. Their chefs concentrate on contemporary takes on French cuisine and their 4-course tasting menu will set you back 105 CHF.
Alternatively, escape what travel expert Rick Steves describes as the sterility of Geneva and venture just outside the city to dine at 2-Michelin-starred Domaine de Châteauvieux. The menu changes with the seasons, but expect to find an emphasis on superb quality ingredients and restrained recipes, focused on technique and seasonality. Entrust your hard-earned dollars to the tasting menus, which range from four courses for 210 CHF to six courses for 340 CHF.