Europe's Two Most Expensive Cities For Dining Out Are In The Same Country

Switzerland's snow-laden mountains with breathtaking trails and sun-soaked, crystal alpine lakes have grown accustomed to hosting royalty, the uber-rich, and celebrities alike. As such, the country's eye-wateringly priciest cities are a part of the parcel as well, and the most frequented and largest cities, Zurich and Geneva, jointly top the list of the 10 most expensive places to eat in Europe, according to a study by FerryGoGo. How much for a 3-course meal for two people in either city? An average cost of 116.19 CHF, or $137.42 USD.

Sharing several Michelin star establishments between them, it's easy to suppose that it's the high-end dining scene swaying the spending, but even a small plate of pasta in the top "cheap eats" spot in Geneva will set you back 19 CHF. Diners inclined towards high-end nights out will love both cities, but more budget-conscious travelers can still enjoy both city's cuisine scenes by sticking to the spots favored by local crowds.