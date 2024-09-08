Switzerland's Sunniest Region Is An Underrated Beauty Known As The Country's 'Little Italy'

When you think of Switzerland, you might think of swishing down the slopes at an Alpine resort before tucking into fondue in a wood-paneled ski chalet, or taking a bracing hike like the one that made Rick Steves fall in love with hiking. What you might not think of is sun-drenched olive groves and practicing your Italian to order an aperitivo.

Allow us to introduce Ticino, Switzerland's Italian region and its sunniest — it gets more than 2,170 hours of sunlight annually. Known as the "Little Italy" of the country, Ticino boasts a sub-tropical Mediterranean climate with sultry summers and mild winters, perfect for growing olives and grapes, and yes, even palm trees. The capital city of this southernmost region (canton) is Bellinzona, full of historic sites. Lugano, on the shores of Lake Lugano, is another popular town for tourists, who love the galleries and museums, such as the renowned Museo d'arte della Svizzera Italiana, and the stately promenades that are just begging to be the stage for a romantic evening stroll.

Also situated on Lake Lugano is the municipality of Morcote. The village has been deemed so beautiful it warranted a spot on the Swiss Federal Inventory of Heritage Sites (ISOS) which is made up of places the government has earmarked as meriting protection. The parks and palaces, winding alleys, and historic architecture are a lovely window into the heart of Ticino.

