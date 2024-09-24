Georgia's Oldest City Is A Walkable Gem Of Lush Gardens, Southern Food, And Picturesque Streets
Savannah, Georgia, founded in 1733, has long been renowned as one of America's most beautiful cities with grand live oaks dripping with moss and refined Victorian mansions. It was also one of America's most important colonial cities, playing major roles in the Revolution and later the Civil War. Rife with history, Savannah lures travelers today with its time-capsule charm, delicious Southern cuisine, and peaceful parks. Its alluring ambiance even earned it the #5 Best City in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards last year. The city's once industrial riverfront is now a popular tourist destination where pedestrians browse popular restaurants and shops lining the water. And, driving outside of the city, you'll find pristine beaches, such as Tybee Island, that are perfect for swimming, kayaking, and boating adventures.
The best time to visit Savannah is during the spring and fall months. During this time, the weather is mild and perfect for exploring the city's cobblestoned streets and hidden gems. The city is also easily accessible, with the region's Savannah/Hilton Head Airport named the top domestic airport in the country by Travel + Leisure in 2022.
Parks and gardens in Savannah
The best way to get a lay of the land in Savannah is by strolling through its grid of moss-cloaked streets and elegant parks. While walking through Savannah's National Landmark Historic District, you will feel transported to another era as the mansions and townhomes have been beautifully preserved and the towering oaks lend a storybook atmosphere. First-time visitors to Savannah can't miss the city's most famous and oldest park — Forsyth Park. The 30-acre green space is marked in the center by a grand fountain, modeled after those in Paris. A lesser-known spot in the park is the Garden of Fragrance, home to a wealth of scented flowers and plants, including roses, lilies, lemon trees, and cape jasmine.
Also worth a visit is the Savannah Botanical Gardens, an idyllic wonderland of flowers, plants, ponds, trails, and more. The 19th-century Reinhard House, a German farmhouse, is also on the property. The gardens are open daily and access is free. If you want to venture further into nature, don't miss one of Georgia's best-kept outdoor secrets, Skidaway Island State Park, a maritime forest less than 30 minutes from Savannah. The spot boasts excellent birdwatching opportunities. You can also check out Cumberland Island's trails and pristine beaches, which feel truly far-flung because the area is only accessible by ferry.
Where to eat in Savannah
Southern cuisine and hospitality are on full display in Savannah, especially at the city's top dining establishments. Perhaps the most iconic restaurant in the city is The Olde Pink House, a historic restaurant and tavern housed in an 18th-century pink-hued mansion. The menu offers classic low-country dishes, such as fried green tomatoes, cornbread fried oysters, and she crab soup.
Another beloved spot is Mrs Wilkes Dining Room, where homemade Southern food is served family style for lunch. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, and there is often a long line. But, you'll be rewarded with generous portions of fried chicken, biscuits, gumbo, and more.
For weekend brunch, don't miss Collins Quarter in the heart of Forsyth Park. The scenic location is perfect for enjoying a meal alfresco while overlooking the park's abundant greenery. The menu here features bubbly mimosas and comforting classics like chicken and waffles as well as shrimp and grits.