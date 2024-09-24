Georgia's Oldest City Is A Walkable Gem Of Lush Gardens, Southern Food, And Picturesque Streets

Savannah, Georgia, founded in 1733, has long been renowned as one of America's most beautiful cities with grand live oaks dripping with moss and refined Victorian mansions. It was also one of America's most important colonial cities, playing major roles in the Revolution and later the Civil War. Rife with history, Savannah lures travelers today with its time-capsule charm, delicious Southern cuisine, and peaceful parks. Its alluring ambiance even earned it the #5 Best City in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards last year. The city's once industrial riverfront is now a popular tourist destination where pedestrians browse popular restaurants and shops lining the water. And, driving outside of the city, you'll find pristine beaches, such as Tybee Island, that are perfect for swimming, kayaking, and boating adventures.

Advertisement

The best time to visit Savannah is during the spring and fall months. During this time, the weather is mild and perfect for exploring the city's cobblestoned streets and hidden gems. The city is also easily accessible, with the region's Savannah/Hilton Head Airport named the top domestic airport in the country by Travel + Leisure in 2022.