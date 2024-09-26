The Breathtaking Riverside Drive In Oregon Bursting With Harvest Season Attractions

For some people, fresh fruit is a way of life. There's nothing quite like getting berries, apples, and other fruits fresh from the vine or tree and sinking your teeth into them. If the idea of going from farm to farm to sample different fruits sounds like your version of heaven, then you need to make a pilgrimage to the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon is well-known for having a lot of greenery, which makes for excellent hiking trails (and even beachside vacations if you know where to look). However, toward the top center of the state (past Oregon's tallest waterfall, the gorgeous Multnomah Falls) is another type of experience that's just as, if not more, satisfying: the Hood River Fruit Loop.

The valley between Mount Hood and Hood River is rich in nutrients and rainfall, which makes it ideal for growing and harvesting a wide selection of crops, including fruits, flowers, and trees. As a result, there are tons of farms and fruit stands along the valley, which is how the Fruit Loop was born. So, let's take a gander at this delicious travel experience.

