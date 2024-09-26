The Breathtaking Riverside Drive In Oregon Bursting With Harvest Season Attractions
For some people, fresh fruit is a way of life. There's nothing quite like getting berries, apples, and other fruits fresh from the vine or tree and sinking your teeth into them. If the idea of going from farm to farm to sample different fruits sounds like your version of heaven, then you need to make a pilgrimage to the Pacific Northwest.
Oregon is well-known for having a lot of greenery, which makes for excellent hiking trails (and even beachside vacations if you know where to look). However, toward the top center of the state (past Oregon's tallest waterfall, the gorgeous Multnomah Falls) is another type of experience that's just as, if not more, satisfying: the Hood River Fruit Loop.
The valley between Mount Hood and Hood River is rich in nutrients and rainfall, which makes it ideal for growing and harvesting a wide selection of crops, including fruits, flowers, and trees. As a result, there are tons of farms and fruit stands along the valley, which is how the Fruit Loop was born. So, let's take a gander at this delicious travel experience.
What to expect along the Hood River Fruit Loop
The history of Oregon's Hood River Valley dates back to the mid-1800s. In 1855, the first fruit trees were planted, and over the decades, the valley has become home to over 14,000 acres of pears, apples, and cherries. However, the idea of the "Fruit Loop" didn't come about until much, much later.
The official loop was created in 1992, although the map to each farm and fruit stand didn't come until the following year. The purpose of the Fruit Loop was to draw attention (and money) to the Hood River Valley to help local farmers expand their customer base and sell more crops. Because the loop has become so popular over the years, more farms and businesses have staked their claim along it.
Today, 30 proprietors participate in the loop, which spans 35 miles from the city of Hood River to the base of Mount Hood. Because this is a self-guided loop, you can start wherever you like and visit as many (or as few) vendors as you choose. However, it's not just fruit you can taste along the way. There are several wineries and tasting rooms on the route (like Mount Hood Winery or Hood Crest Winery and Distillers), so you can see how local fruits can make a delicious batch of wine or spirits.
How to get the best experience on the Fruit Loop
With so many businesses participating in the loop, it can seem virtually impossible to visit them all, especially if you only have a day or a weekend to do it. Ideally, you can run the loop multiple times, crossing off new businesses each time. However, if you're only in the region for a short period, here are some ways to ensure you have the best experience.
First, you must pick the season. Spring is fantastic because the trees and plants are starting to blossom. Generally, the best time to go is between the end of March and the beginning of May. Alternatively, you can come during the summer (May through August), which is the peak harvest season. In fact, Hood River cherries (which are to die for) are available only from July to August. Finally, autumn is fabulous if you want to see the leaves changing and experience fall-related festivals and events. Winter is often too cold, and fruits are sparse.
Finally, given how this area is home to many wineries (making the valley the "Napa" of Oregon), you must decide whether fruit or alcohol is your primary objective. The benefit of doing wine and spirit tasting is that the time of year doesn't really matter, and you never have to worry about rolling up your sleeves and picking your own fruit. Either way, the Fruit Loop is a marvelous experience.