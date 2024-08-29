Oregon's Tallest Waterfall Is An Ethereal Year-Round Destination With Unbelievable Views

Multnomah Falls is one of the most photographed sights in Oregon, yet it's hard for any single image to capture the scale of its 620-foot plunge, over multiple tiers, into a foaming, churning pool as black as the basalt cliffs that surround it. Unlike the cheerful cerulean blue of the McKenzie River in Central Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge is all about ravishingly dark drama.

This waterfall makes a striking first impression when you round the bend in the highway, and it suddenly appears, thundering overhead. It's striking just how darkly dramatic this landscape is, especially on a typical Oregon day, with overcast gray skies roiling with clouds in winter and spring, when it's hard to tell whether the chill up your spine is from the bitingly cold mist or the sight of so much grandeur. Nature here isn't concerned with being pretty or picturesque but raw and powerful, with a dark, edgy energy that doesn't dissipate even when the sun peeks out or the leaves turn gold.

The second impression is how perfectly in harmony man and nature are right here. The reason this waterfall is so popular with photographers and illustrators is how delicately and lovingly its majesty has been framed by the carefully built components. Here, the stonemasonry elements enhance the landscape, rather than marring it, a testament, like Oregon's Silver Falls State Park, to the craftsmanship of the Pacific Northwest's early 20th-century park builders.

