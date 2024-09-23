The Country Most Overcrowded With Tourists Is In Europe (But It's Not Italy Or Spain)

European countries like Italy and Spain certainly see more than their fair share of tourists during peak season every year, but the most over-touristed country on the continent may actually be Austria. Austria doesn't see the highest number of tourists every year — that honor goes to France, which had more than 100 million visitors in 2023 (per euronews). However, over-tourism is a matter of proportion, and residents of Austria are staggeringly outnumbered almost four-to-one by visitors to the country.

Research from MoneyTransfers.com (as reported on by the Independent) found that for every Austrian person in the country, there are 3.6 tourists — more than anywhere else in Europe. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of them are there to see the country's iconic capital city of Vienna, but that doesn't mean that other places in Austria aren't grappling with the massive number of tourists coming into the country. In 2023, residents of the small Austrian town of Hallstatt protested the astronomical amount of visitors to their hometown during peak season by physically blocking people out. As reported by the BBC, there were as many as 10,000 tourists visiting Hallstatt daily, while only about 700 people actually live there.

