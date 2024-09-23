The Country Most Overcrowded With Tourists Is In Europe (But It's Not Italy Or Spain)
European countries like Italy and Spain certainly see more than their fair share of tourists during peak season every year, but the most over-touristed country on the continent may actually be Austria. Austria doesn't see the highest number of tourists every year — that honor goes to France, which had more than 100 million visitors in 2023 (per euronews). However, over-tourism is a matter of proportion, and residents of Austria are staggeringly outnumbered almost four-to-one by visitors to the country.
Research from MoneyTransfers.com (as reported on by the Independent) found that for every Austrian person in the country, there are 3.6 tourists — more than anywhere else in Europe. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of them are there to see the country's iconic capital city of Vienna, but that doesn't mean that other places in Austria aren't grappling with the massive number of tourists coming into the country. In 2023, residents of the small Austrian town of Hallstatt protested the astronomical amount of visitors to their hometown during peak season by physically blocking people out. As reported by the BBC, there were as many as 10,000 tourists visiting Hallstatt daily, while only about 700 people actually live there.
How to avoid crowds while visiting Austria
You could certainly skip bustling Vienna for its often overlooked European neighbor, Slovenia, but if you have your heart set on Austria, there are certainly ways to visit it without having to battle the tourist crowds (or add to the chaos yourself.) Rather than heading to Hallstatt, which has made it clear that it has more than enough visitors already, you might opt for other gorgeous small towns in the region, like mountainous Altaussee or relaxing Bad Ischl. While Vienna is iconic, you might consider visiting Austria's hidden gem second city, Graz. This 50-square-mile city, known as the Capital of Delight, has a rich, fascinating history. It also happens to be a fantastic destination for truffle-hungry foodies.
If you can't miss a chance to see Vienna for yourself, however, you should consider being an early-riser and sightseeing in the mornings, when there are fewer crowds. You can also indulge in a different kind of travel: "life-seeing." As Austria's tourism director Norbert Kettner told Yahoo News, the city is hoping to discourage visitors from just heading straight to St. Stephen's Cathedral and other famous sightseeing spots, and encourage engaging authentically with the city by visiting other districts and booking unique experiences with Viennese artisans and businesses.