The World's Largest Polar Bear Exhibit Is In A Surprising US City Zoo

Most of us live nowhere near polar bear habitat. Even if we did, they're not exactly the sort of animal that you can just go out and observe in the wild without a qualified guide. While seals are their main food source, they will attack humans if provoked or hungry enough. That means the only place most of us will ever encounter them is at a zoo.

If you're looking to experience these majestic bears in their habitats, you may assume you have to visit a national park in Alaska or merely settle for a nature documentary. Instead, you can actually visit them in the biggest polar bear exhibit in the entire world at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Michigan. While there are plenty of underrated and wonderful little zoos that have polar bears, like the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, this is a more convenient experience for many people.

The $14.9-million polar bear exhibit at the Detroit Zoo is massive, covering a whopping 4.2 acres. It features three habitats that allow you to see these beautiful creatures in the tundra, open sea, and frozen ice pack. As a visitor, you can walk through the tundra (above), past the seals, and enjoy an exploration exhibition. You'll also get to experience the Arctic Ring of Life, which is an acrylic tunnel that lets you see the polar bears swimming above and around you. In addition to the polar bears and harbor and grey seals, you'll also witness arctic foxes and southern sea otters.

