The Most Charming Destinations On The East Coast For A Fall Vacation, According To Travelers

If you're a fan of the iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," you'll be familiar with The Catskills. This mountainous region of upstate New York was chosen as the backdrop for the famed movie romance for a reason, as its forests, hidden waterfalls, and lakeside lodgings make for the coziest of getaways. While summer is a great time to visit, there's nothing like seeing the Catskills in all its autumnal glory, when the trees on the mountains burst with color.

Mohonk Mountain House is a National Historic Landmark that offers lodge-style luxury, including an in-house spa and private lake reserved for hotel guests where you can swim, canoe, kayak, and more. Sitting atop the Shawangunk mountains, this location also offers guests a chance to take in the beautiful fall foliage from the warmth of their private balcony or next to a wood-burning fireplace.

If you're looking for something more adventurous, the Catskills is also known for its epic hiking trails. Travelers can opt for short, family-friendly hikes or the more intense treks, including hikes to 33 peaks above 3500 feet in elevation. There's also plenty of opportunity to take in a round of golf or even try your hand at rock climbing in the Shawangunks — or 'Gunks' for short.

