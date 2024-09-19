The Most Charming Destinations On The East Coast For A Fall Vacation, According To Travelers
With the arrival of fall comes new weather, a new wardrobe, and exciting new vacation destinations. And while the sands of Cancun offer a getaway from the chill and the slopes of the Dolomites take you straight into winter bliss, nothing beats fall on the East Coast. For travelers who are fully ready to embrace jack-o'-lantern carving, pumpkin spice lattes, and all things autumnal, the East Coast of the United States is the place to really enjoy what this season has to offer.
Forests shining in red and gold allow for the most beautiful road trips, while cozy small towns go all out for fall-themed festivities like Halloween fairs, hot-air balloon festivals, and apple-picking events — just to name a few. So whether you're looking to get out into nature and experience the changing seasons up close, or simply don your snazzy new turtlenecks and trench coats on a picturesque cobblestone street, get ready to head toward these ideal autumn havens.
The Catskills, New York
If you're a fan of the iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," you'll be familiar with The Catskills. This mountainous region of upstate New York was chosen as the backdrop for the famed movie romance for a reason, as its forests, hidden waterfalls, and lakeside lodgings make for the coziest of getaways. While summer is a great time to visit, there's nothing like seeing the Catskills in all its autumnal glory, when the trees on the mountains burst with color.
Mohonk Mountain House is a National Historic Landmark that offers lodge-style luxury, including an in-house spa and private lake reserved for hotel guests where you can swim, canoe, kayak, and more. Sitting atop the Shawangunk mountains, this location also offers guests a chance to take in the beautiful fall foliage from the warmth of their private balcony or next to a wood-burning fireplace.
If you're looking for something more adventurous, the Catskills is also known for its epic hiking trails. Travelers can opt for short, family-friendly hikes or the more intense treks, including hikes to 33 peaks above 3500 feet in elevation. There's also plenty of opportunity to take in a round of golf or even try your hand at rock climbing in the Shawangunks — or 'Gunks' for short.
Barnard, Vermont
Fall is the perfect time for a romantic Vermont getaway, especially for people who enjoy the outdoors. If you're an expert leaf peeper, you'll especially be impressed by the sights in the tiny town of Barnard. With no more than 1,000 local residents, there is little danger of having to battle through hordes of crowds at the local farmer's market or sit in hours of traffic on the more scenic highways.
Barnard is the perfect location for those who are seeking a quieter autumn vacation. In fact, the town is so quiet that there's practically only one place for travelers to stay – Twin Farms. The property was originally purchased in 1928 by Sinclair Lewis and was used as a writing retreat. Today, it's the premier farmhouse getaway. With 10 private cottages, visitors can live out their "Little House on the Prairie" fantasies by walking the woodland trails or enjoying their morning coffee on a classically rural screen porch. To top off your ultimate farmland experience, be sure to stop by the Barnard General Store for some food, iconic Vermont maple syrup, and even a glass of pop from the shop's old-fashioned soda fountain.
Montauk, New York
The Hamptons might not be the most obvious destination for an autumn vacation, but that's what makes this location such a hidden gem. Nicknamed "The End," the island of Montauk is located on the far east of Long Island and offers breathtaking seaside views with just a dash of old-money opulence.
While prime Montauk activities in the summer include swimming and surfing, fall opens up doors to new adventures. You can visit the Montauk Brewing Company to try their pumpkin ale. Or grab your biggest tote bag and comfiest cardigan for a trip to the Milk Pail Market and U-Pick, a family-run farm and orchard that offers everything from apple picking to homemade ice cream. Believe it or not, Montauk is also home to the oldest working ranch in America, Deep Hollow Ranch, which still offers horse riding to this day.
Of course, a trip to The End wouldn't be complete without a visit to the Montauk Point Lighthouse, where the sights of the rugged coastline and the feel of the sea breeze are sure to make you feel as if you've stepped right inside a vintage postcard.
Salem, Massachusetts
Could there be a more fitting destination during spooky season than Salem, Massachusetts? Located only 16 miles outside of Boston, this town remains famous for the witch trials that took place there during the late 1600s, immortalized in pop culture in everything from the Broadway play "The Crucible" to Disney's "Hocus Pocus." For history lovers and trick-or-treaters alike, Salem is the perfect place for a fall weekend away.
Historic sites include the Salem Witch Trials Memorial, the Witch Dungeon Museum, and, of course, the iconic Witch House where the judge of the famous trials, Jonathan Corwin, lived with his family. The fun doesn't stop with sunset, though. Nighttime walking tours are all the rage in Salem. With Bewitched Tours, travelers can join a local historian in a mosey around the town, digging deep into Salem's 400-year-long history.
In the lead-up to Halloween, the vibe gets especially ghoulish with various events like psychic festivals, Halloween-themed trivia nights, and haunted trolley tours. Be sure to check out the free Haunted Happenings guide to see what events are on when you'll be in town.
Bar Harbor, Maine
From whale watching to leaf peeping, the best of Maine can be seen in the autumn months. Travelers who visit the tiny town of Bar Harbor are in for a treat, as this destination, not far from Arcadia National Park, is a dream come true for nature lovers.
Arcadia National Park offers gorgeous views of autumn foliage in full fiery bloom, as well as dozens of hiking trails. But one of the most unforgettable experiences Bar Harbor offers is walking on water. That's right, if you visit the famous sand bridge at the right time when the tide is low, you can stroll the rare pathway from Bar Harbor to Bar Island.
Whale-watching also makes this destination unlike any other. Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company is open until early October, but September is widely believed to be the best time to go, as this is when the whales slink closer to the Gulf to feed on sea creatures like plankton and eels. So grab your parka and your camera, because this is bound to be an autumn adventure like no other.
The Poconos, Pennsylvania
Want to take it easy this fall? Grab your keys and put on your favorite playlist, because there's nothing more relaxing than taking a slow, easy drive up Route 507 for some gorgeous autumn views. Winding around Pennsylvania's Lake Wallenpaupack, this route will land you in the heart of the Pocono Mountains — an ideal destination for some seasonal me-time.
A trip to the Poconos is also a trip to small-town America, so hitch a ride on one of the region's scenic trolley or train rides — such as the Jim Thorpe Trolley Company or The Pocono Historic Trolley Tour – to view the changing leaves and learn about the history of the villages that dot the region. Not pumpkin spicy enough for you? Lift up your skirts to enjoy some folk music at the Quiet Valley Harvest Festival or grab your scarf and gloves for a night at The Electrifying Jack-O-Lantern Experience, where pumpkins become art.
Narragansett, Rhode Island
Often celebrated as New England's "best beach town," Narragansett, Rhode Island, is a great destination for an unconventional autumn vacation. When it's too cold for sunbathing and you're tired of leaf peeping, head to the seaside town for some off-the-wall fun — just because it's sweater weather doesn't mean you have to slow down.
Come in October and visit The University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival, when the entire city is transformed into a music lover's heaven. Elite guitar players from all over the world pile into the city for workshops, competitions, and theme nights under the autumn moon, where guests can hear cultural music at the so-called Italian Night, French Night, and more. There's also the annual Ocean State Rhode Race in October, where runners are treated to a scenic route that takes them past rugged cliffside views and coastal farms. Even better? When you're done adventuring, the famous Point Judith Lighthouse casts a haunting glow across the whole town at night.
Stowe, Vermont
If you Google, "beautiful fall views," you'll most likely encounter the famous white church of Stowe, Vermont. The Stowe Community Church is an active place of worship, but it's beloved by travelers and locals alike for the comforting view of its white steeple peeking out over the fall foliage.
Travelers have cited the westward route down Route 108 as the ideal driving path to see the best view of the church. If you're looking to stay a bit longer in the town of Stowe, you'll be spoiled for choice, as the town offers a variety of autumnal activities. Go cider crazy at the Cold Hollow Cider Mill, renowned for its cider donuts and fresh pressed apple cider. Or hitch a ride on the Gondola Skyride, which carries visitors up the mountain for some once-in-a-lifetime views from Mt. Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak.
New Haven, Connecticut
If you're looking for a "dark academia" autumn, look no further than New Haven, Connecticut. The home of Yale University, New Haven not only offers gorgeous views of the sprawling university campus but is also a busy college town that comes alive in the Halloween season. If you're looking for a town with a bit more pep in its step, then this energetic New England mini-city is the destination for you.
Why not live like an Ivy League student and take part in a coffee crawl around town? Start at Common Grounds, the winner of the 2024 Best Coffee Shop in New Haven award, and then wander down to other gems such as Atticus Bookstore Cafe, which has been in operation since 1975. If you're still hungry, swing by the Whitney Donut and Sandwich Shop to try its daily specials. If you're looking to party like a college kid, New Haven also offers a traditional bar crawl every October. The town is also just a short drive away from America's oldest amusement park – Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut.
The Finger Lakes, New York
The Midwest may be home to some of the most stunning lakes in the U.S., but when it comes to autumnal ambiance, the Great Lakes have nothing on New York's Finger Lakes. Sprawling across 23,300 square kilometers, these 11 freshwater lakes were named the "Finger Lakes" by European settlers for the shape they make on the map — reaching across the area like long fingers.
The region has many small, cozy towns, each bursting at the seams with seasonal activities. Apple Barrel Orchards in Penn Yan offers visitors a day of apple picking in the fall sunshine, or a unique tasting at the in-house cidery, supported by apples grown, harvested, and fermented on the premises. The Finger Lakes region is also known for its abundance of grapes that grow this time of year, too. Jerome's U-Pick is the place to go for grape picking, as this farm boasts 20 different varieties and even sits near the idyllic Canandaigua Lake, allowing you to take in some breathtaking views while enjoying the (literal) fruits of your labor.
For more awe-inspiring views, pack your backpack and choose one of the state parks in the area where you can hike to the top of a waterfall or take your kayak out on one of the lakes. From Watkins Glen State Park to the adorably named Buttermilk Falls State Park, these forested areas are a hiker's dream come autumn.
Blackwater Falls, West Virginia
While summer may bring opportunities to swim in the many gorgeous waterfalls in the U.S., the autumn offers its own unmissable waterfall experiences. Just look at Blackwater Falls State Park near the town of Davis, West Virginia, where the high elevation of the titular falls allows hikers and nature lovers unprecedented views of the Allegheny Mountains' fall foliage. The Gentle Trail, as its title suggests, is a family-friendly and wheelchair-accessible path that takes you directly to an ideal viewing platform.
The nearby Blackwater Falls campsites also offer prime viewing spots to see many of the state park's iconic waterfalls while enjoying some rustic relaxation. The campground closes on Halloween night, but until then, visitors have a beautiful backdrop for an autumn bonfire, complete with spooky tales, s'mores, and maybe even a campfire song or two. For the most adventurous travelers, the area is also home to the Blackwater Canyon, which challenges photographers and hikers alike to tackle its impressive cliff sides.
Asheville, North Carolina
This artsy North Carolina town offers a cosmopolitan feel and breathtaking mountain views. Asheville is vibrant at all times of the year, but fall in the city just has a special kind of magic to it. For an unmissable aerial view of the fall foliage in the Pisgah National Forest, book a flight with the Asheville Balloon Company, which offers early morning trips up to 2,000 feet in the air. Or feel the forest breeze in your hair with a zip-lining adventure. You can even bring your bestie, as Navitat Canopy Adventures offers side-by-side ziplines where you can experience this unforgettable ride with your fellow pumpkin spice lover.
Fall is also the ideal time to visit the Cataloochee Valley, located in the Great Smoky Mountains. In addition to peaceful outdoor views, visitors have also been known to have amazing elk encounters in the valley. From September to early October, these dignified animals are in their breeding season, and nature lovers may have the opportunity to hear their amazing "bugling calls," where males attempt to attract the females.
If you're more interested in the goings-on downtown, central Asheville also offers a plethora of autumnal activities. Take, for example, the annual Haunted Trail at The Adventure Center of Asheville — a family-friendly event where everyone from moms to toddlers can experience a fright on Halloween-themed outdoor trails.
Sugar Hill, New Hampshire
If summer is the season to head to the coast, then fall is the season to drift towards the mountains — and there's no better place to view America's glorious mountain ranges than Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, which got its name thanks to clusters of sugar maple trees that crowd the town. With easy access to multiple New England mountain ranges, including the Presidential, Franconia, Kinsman, and Dalton mountains, Sugar Hill is the ideal autumn getaway for leaf peepers and history lovers alike.
Grab your camera and head to Beaver Pond, where the foggy border of Sugar Hill can be seen through a canopy of red, orange, and yellow trees. The reflection of these copses of trees in the water makes for a dreamy Instagram post. When you finally make it into town, be sure to stop at Polly's Pancake Parlor, a legendary breakfast joint in town renowned for its homemade flapjacks in scrumptious autumn flavors like buckwheat and gingerbread — topped, of course, with locally sourced New England syrup.
Take your coffee to go, because you don't want to miss the Sugar Hill Historical Museum. Here, visitors can journey back in time by perusing photographs and relics left behind by the village's early settlers. Comprised of multiple barns, including one named the Carriage Barn, this quaint museum has all the trappings of your "Over the Garden Wall" fantasies including horse-drawn carriages, vintage sleighs, and an old tower clock.
Lynchburg, Virginia
Is there anything more classically autumn than apple picking? If you're interested in this more active fall activity, there's no better destination than Lynchburg, Virginia. This Southern town tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is the home to over 100 varieties of apples that can be munched on straight from the branch or sipped from a fancy flute at one of the craft cideries located in the area.
One of the most highly-rated orchards in Lynchburg is Gross' Orchard. One traveler who visited the orchard attests to the quality of their products, writing, "The apples were wonderful and they have lots of other goodies in their little shop!" Another reviewer says, "These are the best apples you will taste."
If you're more of a city stepper than a rural wanderer, downtown Lynchburg has much to offer too. The month of October alone offers various events, including the annual Oktoberfest in Riverfront Park, a Harvest Festival at the Lynchburg Community Market, and the Halloween Makers Brunch — an indoor market where you can browse spooky-themed merchandise and locally made products.
Methodology
It would be easy to compile a list of the most charming, fall destinations on the East Coast by looking at images of fall foliage alone. However, this article was thoroughly researched by going directly to travelers who have explored each destination in the fall period between September and November. In addition to examining reviews from personal travel blogs and travel websites like Trip Advisor, the opinions of travel experts like Jeff "Foliage" Folger, a New England resident, photographer, and former fall foliage blogger for Yankee Magazine, were also taken into account. From New York to North Carolina, each location was chosen based on the fact that it consistently receives high praise from visitors, ensuring that each East Coast destination will offer travelers a genuine and memorable fall experience.