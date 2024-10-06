This Area With Some Of Florida's Best Beaches Offers Small-Town Vibes With Big-City Benefits

Crystal blue waters and quiet neighborhoods are par for the course in one of Florida's most-famed golf towns in the Southern region. Jupiter, Florida, is a smaller city located about 30 minutes north of bustling West Palm Beach (a more popular dining spot in the Sunshine State with chic European vibes). Since 2022, Jupiter's population has been around 61,000 people. To compare, West Palm Beach, as Palm Beach County's largest city, has a population of over 117,500. But don't let Jupiter's relatively smaller size fool you.

Jupiter Island is filled with luxurious real estate, attracting celebrities and professional athletes alike. In fact, according to the Zillow Home Value Index (via USA Today), the typical value for a Jupiter home is nearly $10 million. But while the town's A-list roster might shed some light on Jupiter globally, it's the surrounding beaches, such as Hobe Sound Beach and Carlin Park, and lively town center, which combines "old main street charm" with myriad entertainment and dining experiences, that keep visitors coming back.