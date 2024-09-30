Hike Lodge To Lodge Along This Wild And Scenic Oregon River

The Pacific Northwest is known for having an abundance of natural spaces for hiking and whitewater rafting, but what if you could get the best that the area has to offer in a single 40-mile excursion? The Rogue River Trail in Oregon is the perfect way for outdoor enthusiasts to take advantage of this lush green space. Although Oregon's prettiest hikes are in Forest Park, Rogue River is a unique and challenging experience. Because this trail is so popular, many hikers choose to turn the extensive hike into a multi-day vacation (although you should be an experienced hiker).

One of the best reasons to hike the Rogue River Trail is to visit the multiple cabins along the route. There are six "official" lodges, as well as other shelters and campsites scattered throughout the trip. You can either plan your own trip or hire a company (like Zephyr Adventures or Row Adventures) to handle all the logistics for you. Either way, you're in for a fantastic treat.