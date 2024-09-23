The 5 Most Romantic National Park Lodges In America, According To Couples
Going on a vacation can be a fantastic way to reconnect with your partner by getting away from the stress of work and daily routines. America's national parks are prime vacation destinations for a reason — they are some of the country's most incredible natural spaces. With all that natural beauty and grandeur, a national park visit with your beloved is pretty much guaranteed to help you bond and create magical memories together.
But when you think of going to a national park, romance might not necessarily be top of mind — your focus may be on packing your gear for a camping adventure instead. No offense to camping, but sleeping bags and tents in shared campgrounds don't always lend themselves to romance. However, it turns out, you can both enjoy and explore the great outdoors at America's national parks, while still spending your nights in a romantic setting.
All less than 15 miles from a national park entrance, or actually within the park itself, we found five hotels that have incredibly scenic locations, romantic amenities (like couple's massage options or adults-only facilities), and potential for private moments. A stay at any one of these is sure to bring you and your loved one even closer.
The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park
The Ahwahnee in Yosemite has all the grandeur and majesty that you want in a romantic national park getaway. It's been visited by presidents, celebrities, and royalty, and it's got a storied history. It first opened in 1927, and it was made a National Historic Landmark 60 years later. The hotel's design is all about celebrating the area's natural and cultural history and beauty, with massive fireplaces, impressive stained glass, and indigenous-inspired features.
Even though it's in the heart of Yosemite National Park, known for its hiking and climbing, the hotel has a luxury vibe throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, especially when it comes to the dramatic dining room with its vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and chandeliers. It's here that guests are required to dress nicely for dinner. Nothing ruins the romance quicker than sitting next to a table full of unwashed, flip flop-wearing climbers, and there's no chance of that here.
They have a variety of room types, from more classic hotel rooms to cozy cabins to elegant suites with their own parlors. For maximum privacy and romance, some of the cottages and suites have a fireplace. The Ahwahnee is at the east end of Yosemite Valley, near the Royal Arches rock formation.
Della Terra Mountain Chateau near Rocky Mountain National Park
Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Estes Park, Colorado, next to Rocky Mountain National Park, has 14 adults-only suites. Each one has a fireplace, soaking tub in the room big enough for two, plus a hot tub on the room's private balcony. They also have four cabins complete with full kitchens, which is perfect if you're a part of a couple that loves cooking together. You get a free breakfast every morning and they have spa services available, including some couple's massage offerings. There's a bar on-site, which also offers room service, and you can even book a private night in their movie theater room.
As for its national park access, it's under a mile to the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, giving you easy access to amazing outdoor activities. Hiking, fishing, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and more — there's plenty of ways to explore the wilderness here while being able to come back to a comfortable and gorgeous room.
Blackberry Farm near Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Blackberry Farm is an idyllic retreat on 4,200 acres in eastern Tennessee, close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They have 68 rooms to choose from, and the suites have fireplaces and large bathtubs — some big enough for two. You also get access to your own golf cart to get around the property. The luxurious cottages give couples even more room with private porches and patios overlooking the stunning natural scenery.
If you and your partner are foodies, as well as outdoor enthusiasts, this is definitely the place to go. Produce from the gardens on the grounds is used at the three award-winning restaurants on-site. They've also have a massive wine cellar, along with hundreds of different whiskies and brandies. In addition to fine dining, the hotel offers all kinds of activities that let you bond in the great outdoors — think fly fishing, horseback riding, biking, and paddling. Or, if you just want to relax with your significant other, the property has two pools, including one adults-only pool that's open year-round, as well as the Wellhouse spa, which has a range of treatments, such as couples massages.
Blackberry Farm is just about a 20-minute drive from the Townsend entrance of Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Cades Cove. Pack your hiking gear — there are miles of trails to explore in the Cades Cove area, like the 5-mile Abrams Falls trail that takes you to a 25-foot waterfall.
Amangani near Grand Teton National Park
Amangani is a lavish 5-star resort on a butte near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Its design is a combination of minimalism and Western style with lots of wood, stone, and other natural materials. Massive windows in the hotel's 40 suites showcase the majestic Teton mountains and the Snake River Valley. Along with those amazing views, they have big soaking bathtubs and fireplaces.
If you're the type of couple that prioritizes physical and mental wellness, you'll love it here — they have a heated outdoor pool big enough to do laps and a hot tub to relax in afterwards. They also have a variety of classes, like yoga, sound baths, and pilates in their spa, along with all kinds of luxury treatments. To make some core memories, they can arrange for bucket list activities like hot air balloon rides and paragliding in summer, and dog-sledding and heli-skiing in winter.
A 20-minute drive from Amangani, and you'll be at the gates of Grand Teton National Park, the only American national park with an airport inside it. Hiking to pristine mountain lakes, biking, climbing, wildlife watching (bears, moose, elk, and bald eagles can all be found here) — pretty much any outdoor activity at any level of intensity that you and your partner enjoy, you can do in Grand Teton National Park.
El Tovar Hotel in Grand Canyon National Park
There are few things quite so awe inspiring in the U.S. as the Grand Canyon, and El Tovar Hotel is perched right on the edge of it. The hotel first opened in 1905 as a Harvey House — one of a series of high-end accommodations along the country's rail lines. It was designed to appeal to high-end guests by mimicking European mountain-style estates with a rustic, but still elegant, cabin-like exterior and elegant fireplaces and chandeliers inside — and its appeal has persisted through the decades.
Each of the 78 guest rooms is unique, and 12 of the rooms are suites, some of which have views of the Grand Canyon from a private balcony — you have to call the hotel directly to book those highly-coveted rooms. You can get room service for breakfast and dinner (what's more romantic than a private dinner in the comfort of your own room with no dishes to wash when you're done?). You should also book dinner in their grand dining room. It's one of the best places to watch the sunset over the canyon, as you enjoy dishes like filet mignon and pan seared steelhead. It's a fine dining experience — no flip flops and shorts — that will be sure to bring you and your loved one closer.
El Tovar's location on the South Rim gives you easy access to many of Grand Canyon National Park's most popular sites, like the historic Hopi House, and the Bright Angel Trail, which runs 9.5 miles all the way down to the Colorado River — don't worry, you don't have to do the whole thing to get extraordinary views of the canyon.
How we chose these hotels
Millions of people visit America's national parks every year, so there are plenty of accommodation options in and near the parks. But instead of just choosing the closest hotel to a park, we went with those places that lended themselves more to romance, due to the on-site amenities. Not every hotel is created equally when it comes to setting the scene for a romantic getaway, so we looked for well-reviewed spots that gave couples an opportunity to bond over special experiences, whether it was sensational dining, spa treatments, in-room perks, or incredible activities. We also chose places that leaned into their magnificent surroundings, giving guests the best chance to easily enjoy all that a national park has to offer.