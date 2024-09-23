The 5 Most Romantic National Park Lodges In America, According To Couples

Going on a vacation can be a fantastic way to reconnect with your partner by getting away from the stress of work and daily routines. America's national parks are prime vacation destinations for a reason — they are some of the country's most incredible natural spaces. With all that natural beauty and grandeur, a national park visit with your beloved is pretty much guaranteed to help you bond and create magical memories together.

But when you think of going to a national park, romance might not necessarily be top of mind — your focus may be on packing your gear for a camping adventure instead. No offense to camping, but sleeping bags and tents in shared campgrounds don't always lend themselves to romance. However, it turns out, you can both enjoy and explore the great outdoors at America's national parks, while still spending your nights in a romantic setting.

All less than 15 miles from a national park entrance, or actually within the park itself, we found five hotels that have incredibly scenic locations, romantic amenities (like couple's massage options or adults-only facilities), and potential for private moments. A stay at any one of these is sure to bring you and your loved one even closer.

