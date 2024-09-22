The Toilet Paper Mistake You Should Avoid At All Costs When Visiting The Greek Islands

Nobody likes to talk about it, but bathrooms and what you use them for are a big part of our daily lives. You might not think about it at home, but how different countries handle the unmentionable parts of life can throw you for a loop. For example, in Italy, don't expect a toilet seat to be in every public bathroom, and many require coins to use. If you happen to be traveling to Greece in the near future, you should know that there is a rule around flushing, and you're really going to want to follow it. In Greece, you can only put waste in the toilets — no paper, sanitary products, or anything else can be flushed. If you do, it may overflow, and no one wants that.

Advertisement

There is a good reason for this. Pipes in Greece are narrower than those you'll find in the U.S. The standard Greek size is 2 inches in diameter, which is approximately half the size of American tubes. Instead of putting toilet paper and other products down the drain, you're asked to put them in the garbage can next to the toilet. It takes a little getting used to, but it's certainly better than trying to find the Greek phrase for "the toilet is clogged." Oddly enough, the island of Crete is the site of the first flushing toilet around 1700 B.C. in the palace of Knossos.