Discover Mini Paris Without The Crowds At This Underrated French Town With World-Class Wine

Looking for an authentic French experience in a little-known corner of France? Often overlooked for more frequented enclaves like, ahem, Paris and the Côte d'Azur, Dijon is an underrated French town that doesn't deserve to be quite so off-the-beaten-path. Tucked away in the heart of the world famous Burgundy wine region, and actually the capital of Bourgogne-France-Comté, Dijon is only one and a half hours from Paris by train.

Advertisement

Specialties like boeuf bourguignon and escargot in a verdant garlic sauce are a testament to the classic French cuisine you'll find in Dijon, all married perfectly with Burgundian wine. While you might associate Dijon with ite famous mustard, the region is perhaps better known for wine tasting. Pair this excellent gourmand feast with a UNESCO old town, a lush botanical garden, and Burgundian history in the form of palaces, and it doesn't get much more quintessentially French.

If you're still not convinced that Dijon might be the most underrated town in France, maybe the promise of Medieval spires, wish-granting wise owls, and free museums will persuade you. Whether you're on the hunt for a unique day trip idea from Paris or want to escape to one of France's lesser-known food capitals for a weekend, becoming Dijonnaise for a spell is a sure-fire good time.

Advertisement