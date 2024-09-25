Discover Mini Paris Without The Crowds At This Underrated French Town With World-Class Wine
Looking for an authentic French experience in a little-known corner of France? Often overlooked for more frequented enclaves like, ahem, Paris and the Côte d'Azur, Dijon is an underrated French town that doesn't deserve to be quite so off-the-beaten-path. Tucked away in the heart of the world famous Burgundy wine region, and actually the capital of Bourgogne-France-Comté, Dijon is only one and a half hours from Paris by train.
Specialties like boeuf bourguignon and escargot in a verdant garlic sauce are a testament to the classic French cuisine you'll find in Dijon, all married perfectly with Burgundian wine. While you might associate Dijon with ite famous mustard, the region is perhaps better known for wine tasting. Pair this excellent gourmand feast with a UNESCO old town, a lush botanical garden, and Burgundian history in the form of palaces, and it doesn't get much more quintessentially French.
If you're still not convinced that Dijon might be the most underrated town in France, maybe the promise of Medieval spires, wish-granting wise owls, and free museums will persuade you. Whether you're on the hunt for a unique day trip idea from Paris or want to escape to one of France's lesser-known food capitals for a weekend, becoming Dijonnaise for a spell is a sure-fire good time.
How to spend a day in Dijon, France
Most visitors to Dijon will hop the train from Paris, a journey that takes about one and a half hours on the TGV rain service from Gare de Lyon. If you haven't already grabbed a pain au chocolat back in the City of Light, opt for a nonnette at Pain d'Epices Mulot et Petitjean — just a 13-minute walk from the train station. One of Dijon's specialties that was created by nuns in the Middle Ages, these little spice cakes are typically filled with orange marmalade.
After fueling up, it's time to be better acquainted with Dijon on a visit to the Eglise Notre-Dame. You might noticee a peculiar town mascot scattered around Dijon in the form of brass placards as you make your way to the church. Seek out the well-worn owl carving on the northern facade of this superb Burgundian Gothic cathedral built in the 13th century. Legend has it that if you rub the owl with your left hand, your wish will come true.
Culinary adventures abound in Dijon and that's where you should head next. The Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin is your one-stop-shop for all things Burgundian cuisine. Here, you'll find exhibitions on local specialties and agriculture, alongside foodie shops, restaurants, and a wine cellar. Sample the world famous mustard next at La Moutarderie Fallot, located on Rue de la Chouette, which has been making dijon since 1840. If you have more time in your day before heading back to Paris, the Musée des Beaux-Arts is a free art museum that showcases everything from Medieval masterpieces to contemporary creations.
Where to go wine tasting in Dijon, France
As the capital of Burgundy, possibly France's most renowned wine region, tasting wine in Dijon is a must-do for lovers of all things viniculture. Burgundy, known in French as Bourgogne, is known for two wines in particular, pinot noir and chardonnay. There are technically five different growing regions in Burgundy, but two in particular stand out: the Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits. Dijon is closest to the Côte de Nuits, and thus, the town of Nuit-Saint-Georges.
Of course, you can get to sipping right in the heart of Dijon at Les Clos Vivants, in the city's UNESCO old town, but there's something magical about stepping into the vineyards and experiencing the heart of French wine country in person. Nuit-Saint-Georges is a hub for Burgundian wine and just 30 minutes from Dijon. Despite the region's reputation for producing the world's most expensive wines, including the famous pinot noir from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, casual tasters will find that Burgundy is a scenic and surprisingly affordable wine paradise in Europe.
One of the best vineyards to taste on a budget in Nuit-Saint-Georges is Louis Bouillot La Verrière, known for producing sparkling varietals known as Crémant de Bourgogne. Even closer to Dijon in the village of Vougeot, La Maison Vougeot is another good wine tasting option, although you'll be spoiled for choice the further you travel outside the city.